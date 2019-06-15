Log in
India to impose retaliatory tariff on 28 U.S. goods from Sunday - government statement

06/15/2019 | 12:20pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Man holds the flags while people take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will impose higher tariffs on 28 U.S. products including almonds, apples and walnuts, a government notification said.

The new duties take effect from Sunday.

Reuters had previously reported that India was preparing to levy higher tariffs following Washington's withdrawal of key trade privileges for New Delhi.

India initially issued an order in June last year to raise import taxes as high as 120% on a slew of U.S. items, incensed by Washington's refusal to exempt it from higher steel and aluminium tariffs.

But New Delhi repeatedly delayed raising tariffs as the two nations engaged in trade talks. Trade between them stood at about $142.1 billion in 2018.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

