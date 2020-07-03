Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

India to scrutinize power supply parts imports from China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 03:56am EDT

Indian companies will need government permission to import power supply equipment and components from China, which the government will inspect to assess cyber threat risks, according to an order by the power ministry.

The ministry said the order was intended "to protect the security, integrity and reliability of the strategically important and critical power supply system and network".

Indian and Chinese troops clashed last month on their disputed border.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; editing by John Stonestreet)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:19aUK PRODUCTIVITY GROWTH FROM 2008 TO 2018 : weakness was structural, not cyclical
PU
04:13aNamibia considering options for struggling national flag carrier -finance minister
RE
04:11aItaly prosecutor says Eni, Shell aware of bribes in Nigeria case
RE
04:09aVOLKSWAGEN : Components facility in Salzgitter is turning 50 – and reinventing itself with the transformation to e-mobility. For the Schoske family, the factory has long become a family affair. ...
PU
04:06aDollar edges up; Aussie and Kiwi gain slightly on U.S. and China data
RE
04:06aDollar edges up; Aussie and Kiwi gain slightly on U.S. and China data
RE
03:57aKenya private sector activity up in June, outlook gloomy -PMI
RE
03:56aIndia to scrutinize power supply parts imports from China
RE
03:54aIMMIGRATION UPDATE : Portugal | EU/Schengen Borders Reopening Conditions and Third Countries Exemptions
PU
03:53aDeterioration in S.Africa's factory activity slows in June as lockdown eases -PMI
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD COMPANY LIMITED : Chinese Car Makers Rally After Positive Sales Forecast
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT CORP : Credit Suisse gives a Sell rating
3FLATEX AG : FLATEX AG: Free float increases to 70%
4DAIMLER AG : "ELECTRIC FIRST": Mercedes-Benz continues its strategy in the transformation to C02-neutral mobil..
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : GM's China sales drop 5% in second quarter, underperforms industry recovery

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group