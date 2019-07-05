India unveils budget aimed at boosting infrastructure and foreign investment

Here are the highlights of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget for the 2019/20 fiscal year that began April 1:
DEFICIT
- Fiscal deficit for 2019/2020 seen at 3.3% of GDP
BORROWING
- Govt to borrow a gross 7.1 trn rupees via bonds in 2019/20
- Govt to borrow a net 4.73 trn rupees via bonds in 2019/20
- Short term borrowing seen at 250 bln rupees in 2019/20
- Govt to buy back 500 bln rupees of bonds in 2019/20
REVENUES/RECEIPTS
- Dividends from state-owned firms seen at 574.87 bln rupees in 2019/20
- Gross tax revenue seen at 24.6 trn rupees in 2019/20
- Net tax revenues seen at 16.49 trn rupees in 2019/20
TAXATION
- Will levy tax deduction at source of 2% for cash withdrawals exceeding 10 mln rupees per year
- Proposes relief in securities transaction tax
- All companies with annual turnover of 4 bln rupees will now be under the 25% tax bracket
- Customs duty on steel raised to 7.5% from 5%
- To increase customs duty on gold and precious metals to 12.5%
EXPENDITURE
- Total government spending seen at 27.86 trn rupees in 2019/20
- Govt to spend 1.74 trn rupees on pensions in 2019/20
- Govt to spend 6.6 trn rupees on interest payments in 2019/20
ECONOMY
- India will become a $3trn economy in the current fiscal year, and a $5trn economy in the next few years
- India to invest heavily in infrastructure and job creation
- Government will raise part of its gross borrowing in external markets in foreign currencies
INVESTMENT
- India will ease foreign direct investment restrictions in single-brand retail
- Proposes further opening up of FDI in aviation, insurance, media and animation sectors
- Important to get retail investors to invest in treasury bills
- Will allow foreign investors to buy debt of listed real estate investment trusts
- Government aiming for $14.5 bln target for disinvestment proceeds in FY20
BANKING
- State-owned banks proposed to be provided 700 bln rupees of additional capital
- Will strengthen central bank's authority over shadow banks
- There is a need to give tax parity to non-banking finance companies
INFRASTRUCTURE
- The government will upgrade 125,000 kilometres of roads over the next five years at a cost of $11.6 bln
- Railway infrastructure will need an investment of $72bln between 2018 and 2030
- Govt to encourage global companies to set up large manufacturing plants
- India will enter into aircraft financing and leasing activities
(Reporting by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
By Alasdair Pal