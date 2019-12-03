Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

India weighs tougher rules for Boeing 737 MAX on return to flying

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 04:43am EST
FILE PHOTO: Dozens of grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked at Boeing Field in Seattle

India is considering setting an experience threshold for pilots who fly Boeing's 737 MAX planes, as it moves to ensure safety once the aircraft returns to service, a senior official of the air safety regulator told Reuters.

The 737 MAX, the fastest-selling plane in the history of Boeing, has been grounded worldwide since March, after 346 people were killed in two crashes in five months.

Boeing is making software changes, readying a new pilot training plan and must run a key certification test flight to get approval from the U.S. regulator, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), before the planes can resume flying.

India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) may consider mandating a minimum number of flying hours for pilots of the 737 MAX, the source said, adding a decision would be made once it is clear when the planes are fit to return to the air.

"Pilot training is a serious matter for the DGCA and the airlines will also need to work on building pilot confidence," said the source, who sought anonymity, as the discussions were private.

The regulator will also make it mandatory for Boeing to set up simulators in India and for airlines to carry out comprehensive pilot training before it allows the planes to start flying, the source added.

Reuters could not immediately reach the DGCA to seek comment.

In a statement, Boeing said it was working closely with global regulators on a training program to help enhance pilots' understanding of the updated 737 MAX flight control systems.

"Boeing will continue its commitment to developing training that supports safe, efficient operations and meets regulatory requirements," it said in the emailed statement.

India's DGCA is one of several regulators that have indicated they will perform independent inspections of the grounded planes once the U.S. FAA clears them to fly.

Indian carrier SpiceJet has about a dozen Boeing 737 MAX planes in its fleet and 155 on order - among the largest single orders for the narrow-body plane.

Boeing had delivered close to 400 of the 737 MAX globally before the March grounding, and it has nearly 5,000 orders for the aircraft, a more fuel-efficient version of its best-selling single-aisle 737 series.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Euan Rocha and Clarence Fernandez)

By Aditi Shah

Stocks treated in this article : Boeing Company (The), Reach plc, Spicejet Ltd
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -3.00% 355.18 Delayed Quote.13.54%
REACH PLC -1.16% 94 Delayed Quote.44.09%
SPICEJET LTD 0.24% 105.35 End-of-day quote.15.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:04aAppian Congratulates 2019 International Partner Award Winners at AppianEUROPE19
GL
05:03aAEON STORES HONG KONG : Connected transaction and continuing connected transactions in relation to the master services agreement
PU
05:03aNEW CONCEPTS : Amendments to the share purchase agreement and termination of subscription agreements
PU
05:03aRED STAR MACALLINE : Re-election of employee representative supervisors
PU
05:03aSINO HARBOUR : EBA raises awareness on key steps consumers should consider when choosing online or mobile banking services
PU
05:03aSOUTH CHINA : Continuing Connected Transaction - Renewal of Tenancy Agreement
PU
05:03aCOLLAGEN : Half Yearly Report
PU
05:02aAppian Named a November 2019 Customers' Choice for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms by Gartner Peer Insights
GL
05:01aLUMO : Lumito - winner in the poster competition and awarded with a presentation at the Digital Pathology & AI Congress in London
AQ
05:01aNORDIC ENTERTAINMENT PUBL : NENT Group and Adi Hasak partner to develop `Perfect People' original production
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Trump, citing U.S. farmers, slaps metal tariffs on Brazil, Argentina
2UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UniCredit to Cut 8,000 Jobs, Launch EUR2 Billion Buyback in New Plan
3JUST EAT PLC : JUST EAT : Cat Rock calls on Prosus to lift its Just Eat bid price
4MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Battle of the biscuits as Ferrero aims to take a bite out of..
5NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : to transform Finland's nationwide smart grid for better support of renewable energy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group