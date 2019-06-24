Log in
Indian Central Bank's Deputy Governor Resigns

06/24/2019 | 01:57pm EDT

By Vibhuti Agarwal

NEW DELHI -- The Reserve Bank of India's deputy governor stepped down on Monday, reigniting a debate on the independence of monetary policy in the world's biggest democracy.

Viral Acharya, who has publicly defended the bank's independence and generally favored tighter monetary policy, submitted his resignation several weeks ago, stating he was unable to continue his term beyond July 23 because of unavoidable personal circumstances, the central bank said.

Economists said his departure, which follows Gov. Urjit Patel's resignation in December, will cast further doubt on the central bank's independence.

"It should once again raise questions over the RBI's credibility and its inflation-fighting credentials," Shilan Shah, senior India economist at Capital Economics, said in a research note.

A central bank spokesman couldn't be reached for comment.

Mr. Acharya's decision to quit as Shaktikanta Das's deputy comes six months before the end of his three-year term.

Mr. Patel stepped down amid growing differences with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over concerns related to the central bank's autonomy.

With his resignation, the central bank is expected to ease its monetary policy, economists said.

"Over the near term, that probably seals the deal on another rate cut in August, while further cuts beyond this are a growing possibility," Mr. Shah said.

Mr. Acharya -- who often made his views public on issues including lending restrictions and more disposals of cash to nonbanking finance companies -- voted against the central bank's decision to cut interest rates on two previous occasions. This month, he voted in favor of cutting the benchmark repo rate to 5.75%, according to minutes of the meeting on the central bank's website.

In a public speech in October, he spoke of the importance of the central bank's independence.

"The risks of undermining the central bank's independence are potentially catastrophic," he said, adding that it could "trigger a crisis of confidence in capital markets."

"Dr. Acharya's departure is not a complete surprise, as frictions between him and the government on issues related to central bank independence had come to the fore," Nomura economists Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi said in a note.

Write to Vibhuti Agarwal at vibhuti.agarwal@wsj.com

