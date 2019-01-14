Indian Farmers Reap a Bitter Harvest Ahead of Elections

By Bill Spindle and Krishna Pokharel

MANDSAUR, India -- Wherever India's farmers are struggling -- as they are in this rural community -- Indian politicians are never far behind promising help. These days farmers are questioning just how helpful those politicians have really been.

Last year, the farmers traveled to cities big and small to drive home their dissatisfaction, holding large demonstrations and protests. This year, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party face the electorate in a general election that must be held by May, the farmers will have a chance to vote on their predicament.

"Nobody listened to our demands for better prices," says Jameel Bhai Mansuri, a 50-year-old farmer who grows wheat, flax seeds and chickpeas in a village near here in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP took a drubbing in three state elections held in November and December where about three-quarters of the population live in rural areas. That's pushed the plight of farmers -- including concern about suicide levels in rural communities -- to the forefront of Indian national politics. With the general election approaching, it raises questions about whether Mr. Modi has the popularity to win a second term, something widely viewed as almost certain a year ago.

A recent study by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development underscored the hard reality for India's farmers. By design, the study concluded, farmers get short shrift compared with India's burgeoning urban populations in the tug of war over food prices.

Farmers want them to be higher, city dwellers lower. For all the promises of politicians, the tangle of regulations, restrictions, subsidies and market interventions that govern India's agricultural economy virtually ensured that prices farmers received for many of their goods were usually below international prices for those goods between the year 2000 and 2016, the study concluded.

The government uses export restrictions, import incentives and subsidies to consumers to keep prices lower, leaving farmers with less income than they otherwise would receive. Then, the same government responds to the farmers' plight with a barrage of handouts, price supports, subsidized loans and debt-relief measures for them, which many other countries also do. What makes India different from most of those countries, however, is that the sum of those efforts consistently falls short of the total benefits that accrued to consumers, according to the study. On average it was 6.2% less in the years 2014-2016, it concluded.

"There's a consumer bias," said Ashok Gulati, a researcher for the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations, which conducted the study with the OECD. "Farmers get short changed."

The study spanned periods dominated by both major political parties, the Congress party from 2004-2014 and the BJP since 2014.

In a way, the travails of farmers reflect the struggles that Mr. Modi and the BJP have experienced in trying to make good on their promises to build India's manufacturing base. In China, hundreds of millions of rural poor rode low-skill manufacturing jobs to a middle class life. Those jobs helped those Chinese leave the farm behind and provide financial support for family members who remained.

India's economy has grown steadily over the past two decades, especially in the first few years of Mr. Modi's tenure, which began in 2014. But that growth hasn't created jobs at an equally fast pace.

While the contribution agriculture makes to India's economy has shrunk during the past three decades -- to 15% today from 27% in 1990 -- farm jobs and related employment still provide 43% of the employment in India, according to the World Bank. Manufacturing has shrunk to 15% of output from 17% in that time and provides 24% of employment in India.

Meanwhile, for more than a decade when India's overall economy has been growing between 6% to 8% annually, growth in India's agricultural sector has slowed to 2.5% under Mr. Modi from 5.2% under the previous government, according to Mr. Gulati.

Farmers have struggled particularly with a paradox of plenty as bumper crops combine with restrictions on exports, an easing of import barriers and distribution bottlenecks that create gluts and send prices plummeting.

That is what is happening in Mandsaur, where thousands of local farmers staged protests after years of falling prices on their goods. Six of them died during and in the aftermath of clashes with authorities attempting to contain the demonstrations, further raising tensions.

One of those killed was Ghanashyam Dhakad, a 35-year-old farmer who struggled with the many frustrations common to farmers across the country. He had taken over managing his family's 1.25-hectare (3-acre) plot from his father and grew wheat, lentils, onions and garlic.

Prices on many of his crops began falling in 2015, accelerating after Mr. Modi's government implemented a controversial policy of banning almost 90% of the country's currency in circulation, which seriously hampered the cash-based rural economy. Then in 2016 the government began restricting the export of onions and lentils. It cut the import tax on wheat from 25% to zero during the course of 2016. (In 2017, it raised it back to 20%.)

Prices continued to drop.

As his income fell short of his expenses, Mr. Dhakad began borrowing -- from the bank, from his local farm cooperative and from friends, said his father, Durgalal Dhakad. Married with two small children, the younger Mr. Dhakad's stress grew until he finally joined the protests.

"He was worried. He hadn't earned back our costs," his father said.

Five protesters were shot and killed by authorities during one of the protests. One day later, Mr. Dhakad was detained during a protest and later died from injuries he sustained while in custody.

The cycle of falling income combined with rising debts is at the heart of discontent in India's rural areas. It is seen as the main driver of thousands of suicides among farmers, which has received widespread media coverage as indicative of the malaise that has plagued India's farmers.

Yet, economists say neither political party has mustered a systematic attempt to address the underlying structural drags on the agricultural economy: the lack of storage and processing facilities in rural areas that would allow farmers to hold crops without spoilage until gluts subside, the web of subsidies, support prices and restrictions that distort supply and demand of produce, and the plethora of middlemen and intermediaries that ensure farmers receive only a fraction of what consumers in cities pay for their goods.

Instead, the opposition party has frequently promised to order state banks to waive loans to farmers, while the party in power -- and thus responsible for the budget and banks -- tries to implement less direct means of responding to farmers complaints, such as minimum support prices on some agricultural products.

Mr. Modi has taken a sort of middle ground, criticizing loan waivers as hollow promises that usually don't materialize and don't resolve the fundamental problems of the farm sector, but not standing in the way of state governments that offer them, including states his own party controls.

He has advocated deeper changes, such as plans for storing and processing produce in rural areas and incentives for farmers to invest in ways to make farming more internationally competitive. But many of those cost even more money, and India's election is approaching fast.

"Every five years these reforms come to a stop, because the politicians have to make promises," says Vivek Sharma, head of the Center for Advanced Research and Development in Bhopal.

