Indian Frozen Potato Products Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/13/2018 | 06:37pm CEST

The "Indian Frozen Potato Products Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian frozen potato products market reached a value of US$ 715 Million in 2017.

In recent years, the demand for frozen potato products in India has increased on account of their introduction by various national and multinational companies. Additionally, frozen potato products have rapidly gained prominence in the country as they are convenient to cook and come in a large variety of flavours and shapes.

The biggest factor catalysing the growth of the frozen potato products market is the expansion of fast food service restaurants, such as Subway, McDonald's, Burger King, KFC, etc., in the country. Moreover, introduction of new product variants with different flavours have attracted a larger consumer-base for frozen potato products, in turn, boosting the growth of the market.

Busy lifestyles, inflating income levels and high purchasing power of the consumers in the region have further created a shift towards easy-to-cook food products, thereby maintaining the growth prospects of the market.

Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 1,526 Million by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 12.6% during 2018-2023.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being McCain Foods, Hyfun Frozen Foods Private Ltd., Iscon Balaji Foods Private Limited, Golden Fries Limited and Bhanu Farms.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Indian Frozen Potato Products Market

6 Market Breakup by Product Type

7 Market Breakup by End-Use

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 Imports and Exports

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Frozen French Fries Manufacturing Process

13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

14 Loans and Financial Assistance

15 Project Economics

Companies Mentioned

  • McCain Foods (India) Private Ltd.
  • Hyfun Frozen Foods Private Ltd.
  • Iscon Balaji Foods Private Limited
  • Golden Fries Limited
  • Bhanu Farms Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nsfs22/indian_frozen?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
