Indian Frozen Potato Products Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Indian
Frozen Potato Products Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth,
Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The Indian frozen potato products market reached a value of US$ 715
Million in 2017.
In recent years, the demand for frozen potato products in India has
increased on account of their introduction by various national and
multinational companies. Additionally, frozen potato products have
rapidly gained prominence in the country as they are convenient to cook
and come in a large variety of flavours and shapes.
The biggest factor catalysing the growth of the frozen potato products
market is the expansion of fast food service restaurants, such as
Subway, McDonald's, Burger King, KFC, etc., in the country. Moreover,
introduction of new product variants with different flavours have
attracted a larger consumer-base for frozen potato products, in turn,
boosting the growth of the market.
Busy lifestyles, inflating income levels and high purchasing power of
the consumers in the region have further created a shift towards
easy-to-cook food products, thereby maintaining the growth prospects of
the market.
Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 1,526
Million by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 12.6% during 2018-2023.
The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some
of the key players being McCain Foods, Hyfun Frozen Foods Private Ltd.,
Iscon Balaji Foods Private Limited, Golden Fries Limited and Bhanu Farms.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Indian Frozen Potato Products Market
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
7 Market Breakup by End-Use
8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 Imports and Exports
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Frozen French Fries Manufacturing Process
13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
14 Loans and Financial Assistance
15 Project Economics
Companies Mentioned
-
McCain Foods (India) Private Ltd.
-
Hyfun Frozen Foods Private Ltd.
-
Iscon Balaji Foods Private Limited
-
Golden Fries Limited
-
Bhanu Farms Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nsfs22/indian_frozen?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005478/en/