Indian Government Rebuts Accusations It Cooked Books to Boost Election Prospects --Update

By Rajesh Roy

NEW DELHI -- The Indian government has rushed to defend itself against accusations it was tampering with indicators to make the economy look healthier as the country heads toward elections.

A growing group of skeptics -- including official statisticians -- have charged New Delhi with inflating gross-domestic product and concealing unfavorable inflation data to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's performance look stronger ahead of the elections, which are scheduled to finish by mid-May.

The National Institution for Transforming India -- a policy body for which Mr. Modi serves as chairman that gathers data to advise the administration -- stood by the official figures and decisions. It said calculating the indicators was difficult and results evolve as more information becomes available.

Suspicions flared this week after two top statisticians in the National Statistical Commission resigned in protest over the government's handling of economic-data releases.

"We were not happy the way things were going," said P.C. Mohanan, who resigned as chairman of the commission. "The commission wasn't relevant anymore."

The other commission member who stepped down, J.V. Meenakshi, couldn't be reached for comment.

Critical to the statisticians' decision to quit was a government move to delay the release of the unemployment rate for the year ended March 2018, which at 6.1% is the highest in 45 years, said an official familiar with their thinking and the unemployment calculations. India's unemployment has generally been less than 5% for decades.

The way India calculates unemployment leaves the levels so unusually low -- it has generally remained under 3% during the best and worst times over the last four decades -- that it isn't an indicator economists or investors use to gauge the economy's health. Still, the sudden surge under Mr. Modi and his government's reluctance to announce it have given ammunition to the prime minister's detractors. Mr. Modi swept into office in 2014 promising better days and more jobs.

"Modi Government revises GDP growth figures upward," P. Chidambaram, a Congress party politician and former finance minister tweeted Friday. "What government did not realise was that unemployment figure was also revised upwards!

The government is still analyzing the employment data and will release it by the end of March, Rajiv Kumar, vice chairman of the National Institution for Transforming India, said Thursday at a news conference. The unemployment calculations seem to be off, he said, so the government is investigating. He added that the economy has been growing annually about 7% -- so it must be generating employment.

"The report that is being cited is not yet finalized," Mr. Kumar said. "It's a draft report, and the data is not yet approved by the government."

The country's GDP numbers have gone through a lot of suspicious changes in recent years. In 2015, India decided to start using a new base and method to calculate GDP, immediately bringing its growth rate much closer to China's.

In the past year, historical figures were recalculated to match the new methodology. Initially, it looked as if the new numbers showed India performing better under the previous government. Since then, there have been changes that put growth under Mr. Modi on top.

After Mr. Modi's Bharatiya Janta Party performed poorly in recent state elections, many political pundits have been saying it may soon succumb to an anti-incumbency backlash.

Two of the premier's boldest economic moves -- the voiding of 90% of the country's cash to try to catch tax evaders and the roll out of a national goods-and-services tax -- were painful for many citizens and seem to have slowed growth.

India on Friday unveiled its budget for the year starting April 1. Mr. Modi's acting finance minister seemed to be delivering a campaign speech, listing Modi administration's accomplishments, including more roads, toilets and power, GDP growth, low inflation, and less corruption.

But if voters don't believe the official numbers, it may be difficult for the ruling party to repeat its sweep of national elections five years ago.

Write to Rajesh Roy at rajesh.roy@wsj.com