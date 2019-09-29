Log in
Indian Oil : 4th edition of PSPB Delhi International Half Marathon, Petro Run-2019, kicked off in New Delhi

09/29/2019 | 06:23am EDT

President, PSPB, and Chairman, IndianOil, Mr. Sanjiv Singh, completing his 5 km race at Petro Run in New Delhi today.

The 4thedition of Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) International Half Marathon, 'Petro Run', was flagged off by India's champion sportstars and IOCians, Hima Das and Pullela Gopichand in the presence of Dr. MM Kutty, Chairman, PSPB, & Secretary, MoP&NG and Mr. Sanjiv Singh, President, PSPB, and Chairman, IndianOil. IndianOil board members - Mr. GK. Satish, Director (Planning & Business Development), Mr. Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra, Director (HR), Mr. Akshay Kumar Singh, Director (Pipelines) and Mr. Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Director(Finance), along with IndianOil sportstars, Ameya Malik, Jauna Murmur, Suresh Kumar, Laxman Rawat, S K Uthappa, Kajal Kumari, Padmini Rout, M Poovamma and Swapna Burman were also present on the occasion.

Dr. MM Kutty, Chairman, PSPB, and Secy, MOPNG, flagging off the 5 km race at Petro Run along with P. Gopichand, Hima Das and board members of IndianOil.

'The immense participation at PSPB Petro Run 2019 stands testimony to the thrust being laid upon on fitness. Cleanliness and awareness on not using single-use plastics has been reiterated in today's Petro Run.', said Mr Sanjiv Singh, President, PSPB and Chairman, IndianOil, while flagging off the event. Mr. Singh also participated in the 5 km run along with others and completed the feat in 40 minutes.

President, PSPB, and Chairman, IndianOil, Mr. Sanjiv Singh, flagging off Petro Run 2019 from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

'It is wonderful to see such huge participation in PSPB Petro Run. The focus on health and fitness in India is gaining momentum and it would really go a long way. Kudos to PSPB for organising such an initiative.', Hima Das while flagging off the 21 km PSPB marathon.

'It is an electrifying environment here! I am overwhelmed to witness this level of participation at the Petro Run! It is a privilege to be associated with PSPB and IndianOil. Kudos to the organisers and best wishes to runners.', said Pullela Gopichand , while flagging off the 10 kms PSPB Petro Run.

Chairman, PSPB, and Secy, MOPNG, Dr. MM Kutty, along with President, PSPB, & Chairman, IndianOil, Mr. Sanjiv Singh, with the international winners of the Petro Run 2019.

Petro Run 2019, the 4th edition of Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) Delhi International Half Marathon carried a prize money worth Rs. 42 lakhs, the highest prize money for a domestic event in the country, with overall 119 prizes under various categories for both men and women. PSPB under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has been conducting this run for the past three years.

Thonakal Gopi, Olympian and reigning Asian champion, Sudha Singh, Olympian and CWG gold medal winner, among other India internationals were also present in the event

Under the leadership of Mr. Sanjiv Singh, President, PSPB, & Chairman, IndianOil, 'Petro Run', witnessed a participation of over 4500 runners-men, women and children-in various categories like 21 km, 10 km and 5 km. The fastest runner in the 21 km in men and women, both in domestic and international category, won a prize money of Rs 3 lakh-each. Similarly, runners in the 2nd & 3rd positions under the above categories received Rs. 2 Lakh & Rs. 1 Lakh each.

Under the International category - 21 km, Ms. Caren Jebet Maiyo was placed in Rank No. 1 with a finish time of 01:14:19; Mr. Sikiyas Misganaw was ranked No. 1 in International Male Category 21 kms with a finish time of 01:04:25.

Under Indian Elite 21 kms, Mr. Anish Thapa from Male and Ms. Priti Lamba from female were ranked No. 1.

The half-marathon, with a theme of '# I Am Fit and Running 'Join Me' ' is meant to spread awareness on improving health & happiness among the citizens of Delhi & NCR. This year, the theme, 'Say No to Single-Use Plastic' was also being promoted at Petro Run.

PSPB Delhi International Half Marathon, is held with the primary objective of encouraging running enthusiasts from the petroleum sector as well as marathoners from different corners of the country and abroad, apart from sending across messages that will inspire Delhiites to lead a healthy and happy life.

Petro Run's initiatives include propagating Fit India, Clean Delhi, Green Delhi, Swachh Bharat with banners carrying suitable messages, were displayed all across the route of the marathon.

The leading Oil & Gas PSUs have been promoting sports in India in a big way by giving employment to a large number of young sportspersons and scholarships to budding talent. Incidentally, one-fourth of country's sportspersons who have won laurels for India in various international championships, including Commonwealth and Asian Games, belong to the petroleum sector.

Petro Run has grown in stature in just three years of its launch and has the potential to go further in the coming years. The response to the event is not only from Delhi/NCR but also from different parts of the country, including leading India international marathoners.



(Sabitha Natraj)
General Manager (Corporate Communications)
Indian Oil Corporation Limited
Corporate Office
New Delhi

Disclaimer

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 10:22:07 UTC
