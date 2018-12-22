Indian Oil : Hon'ble Prime Minister to lays foundation stone of IndianOil's Paradip-Hyderabad Pipeline and GAIL's Bokaro – Angul section of ‘Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga'

Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of IndianOil's Paradip-Hyderabad Pipeline project and GAIL (India) Ltd.'s the Bokaro - Angul section of the Jagdishpur - Haldia & Bokaro - Dhamra pipeline (JHBDPL) on December 24, 2018.

The total project cost of these two pipeline projects would be Rs. 7200 crore and will be completed in two years.

Upon completion of IndianOil's Paradip-Hyderabad Pipeline project, delivery of petroleum products to important consumption centres in the region will be achieved in a safer, more reliable, environment-friendly and cost effective manner. Besides, it will also facilitate decongestion of the highways and railways, as presently petroleum products in the region are largely moved through these modes of transportation.

GAIL (India) Ltd.'s pipeline shall benefit a large population in the districts enroute with clean and green fuel in the form of household PNG connection & establishment of CNG station resulting in easy accessibility to cooking fuel to thousands of households and reducing vehicular pollution. Further, it will also cater the energy demands of steel, refractories, aluminum and other industries en-route the pipeline, besides generating employment opportunities for thousands of local youth.

The Paradip-Hyderabad Pipeline

Paradip-Hyderabad Pipeline designed to supply of petroleum products like Motor Spirit (petrol), High Speed Diesel, Aviation Turbine Fuel and Superior Kerosene Oil from IndianOil's Paradip refinery. The Paradip-Hyderabad Pipeline project involves laying of 1212 km pipeline from Paradip to Hyderabad, traversing through 16 districts in the states of Odisha (6 districts), Andhra Pradesh (6 districts) and Telangana (4 districts).

The project cost of this Pipeline is Rs.3808 crore and is targeted to complete the project by August 2020. Paradip-Hyderabad pipeline, having a capacity of 4.5 Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MMTPA) shall take its inputs from Paradip refinery and feed the upcoming petroleum product depot at Berhampur in Odisha, existing depots at Vizag and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, upcoming depot at Achutapuram, also in Andhra Pradesh, and, upcoming depot at Hyderabad in Telangana. Besides the above, product inputs to the pipeline shall also be made at Vizag Port. Pumping facilities will be installed at Paradip and Berhampur in Odisha; Vizag, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

For the project, the detailed engineering and design activities including placement of orders for all major works and materials have been completed. All statutory clearances have also been obtained. Having completed all the pre-project activities, the field activities for this project are now poised to take off for execution. To complete the project on schedule, steps have been taken up to carry out the construction activities in all the three states concurrently, and accordingly the project resources have been deployed.

Bokaro - Angul section of 'Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga'

The Bokaro - Angul section being constructed by GAIL (India) Limited will have a total length of 667 km, of which 367 km will be in Odisha and 300 km in Jharkhand. It will cover five districts in Odisha (Angul, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Debagarh) and six districts in Jharkhand (Bokaro, Ramgarh, Ranchi, Khunti, Gumla, Simdega).

The project cost of this section will be approx. Rs 3400 crores and is scheduled to be completed by December 2020. The section is part of the 2650 km-long JHBDPL project, popularly known as 'Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga' passing through the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha. The pipeline is further being extended from Barauni (Bihar) to Guwahati (Assam) with a length of approx. 730 km which will be a gateway for pipeline infrastructure in the North East.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has already awarded the Geographical Areas for development of City Gas Distribution networks in these 11 districts to different entities and the Bokaro - Angul section will be cater for the supply of natural gas to these areas.

GAIL has already placed order for line pipes for the section and delivery has commenced at the site. Work will be executed in five sections and five contractors have been engaged for the purpose.

