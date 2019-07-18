Log in
Indian Oil : IndianOil launches high-performance lubricants for new generation cars

07/18/2019 | 03:05am EDT

Shri Gurmeet Singh Director (Mktg.), IndianOil, launching high performance grades of SERVO engine oils - SERVO Supermile Plus and SERVO Supermile

Reflecting IndianOil's enduring commitment to its customers in offering superior world-class products, the Corporation has launched two new high performance grades of its engine oils. The new engine oils - SERVO SuperMile Plus and SERVOSuperMile were launched by Mr. Gurmeet Singh, Director (Marketing), IndianOil, during a SERVO Stockists Meet held recently.

Shri Gurmeet Singh Director (Mktg.), IndianOil, handing over New Product Pack of SERVO Supermile Plus 5W-30 to a Customer in the presence of Mr. Subimal Mondal, Executive Director (Lubes)/ HO and Mr. Sujoy Choudhary, Executive Director (Punjab State Office).

SERVO SuperMile Plus is high quality synthetic engine oil suited for new generation petrol and diesel cars/SUVs/ MUVs and MPVs. It offers up to 2% fuel economy. The other newly launched grade - SERVO SuperMile - is a premium diesel engine oil suited for all diesel SUVs/MUVs/MPVs. The packs are available in various sizes (1 ltr, 5 ltr and 7 ltr).

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Mr. Gurmeet Singh, Director (Marketing), said, 'We are happy to bring two superior grades ofSERVO lubricants to our discerning customers who want high performance from their automobiles. These new grades have a special additive chemistry, offer better fuel efficiency and are the best-in-class lubricants. These two premium grades will help consolidate our competitive edge.'

IndianOil's SERVO world-class lubricants are the brand leaders in the lubricants and greases segment in the country. Superbrands India has recognised SERVO as the 'Consumer Superbrand'. With over 1,000 commercial grades and 1,500 formulations encompassing almost every conceivable application, SERVO serves as a one-stop shop for complete lubrication solutions in the automotive, industrial and marine segments. The brand has carved a significant niche in over 30 countries across the globe.

SERVO lubricating oils meet the requirements of all core industrial sectors of India, spanning defence, railways, cement, coal, steel, sugar, power, marine, surface transport, engineering, fertilisers, and more for over five decades.


Disclaimer

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 07:04:08 UTC
