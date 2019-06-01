Indian Oil : IndianOil launches mega sales promotion campaign, Cricket Car-Nival

Mr. Subodh Dakwale, ED(CC& Branding), Marketing HO, along with renowned cricketer

and IOCian Wasim Jaffer launching Cricket Car-Nival at Mumbai

IndianOil, the country's largest retailer of petroleum fuels, has launched a countrywide mega sales promotion campaign titled Cricket Car-Nival. The entire IndianOil network of nearly 27,000 retail stations across the country is participating in the campaign. Cricket Car-Nival was launched by Mr. Subodh Dakwale, Executive Director (Corporate Communications & Branding), IndianOil, at the company owned retail outlet in BKC, Mumbai, in the presence of senior officials from the Corporation.

About the Mega Scheme - Cricket Car-Nival

This scheme will run for the period of six weeks from 1st June 2019 to 15th July 2019 across the country. At end of every fortnight, customers will get a chance to win attractive gifts. After the end of campaign on 15th July 2019, a lucky draw for bumper prize will be conducted and eligible customers stand a chance to win cars or motorbikes.

The prizes for Bumper Lucky Draw at the end of Cricket Car-Nival are :

o 1st Prize - Premium Sedan Car/SUV worth 12 lacs - 1 No.

o 2nd Prize - Car worth 5 lacs - 4 Nos.

o 3rd Prize - Motor bikes - 16 Nos.

o 4th Prize - Smart Phone - 200 Nos.

o 5th Prize - Autographed cricket bats - 100 Nos.

How the customers can participate:

All 2-wheeler customers, taking fuel worth a minimum of Rs. 300/- and 4-wheeler customers, taking fuel worth a minimum of Rs.1000/- can participate in the campaign. To participate, eligible customers need to send SMS as per format to 7710540400. The format of sending the SMS - 'Dealer Code' Bill Number Bill Amount

Speaking at the campaign launch, Mr. Dakwale said, 'This is a very nice opportunity for our valued patrons and cricket enthusiasts to participate in this scheme and win attractive prizes such cars, motor bikes, smartphones, etc. In addition to bumper lucky draw after the end of campaign on 15th July 2019, 2000 Fuel Vouchers worth Rs. 500/- each shall be declared every fortnight during the offer period.'

Added Mr. Vigyan Kumar, ED (Retail Sales), IndianOil, 'In India, cricket is like a religion. We have launched this campaign across all our fuel stations to coincide with the Cricket World Cup 2019. We would encourage all cricket enthusiasts to participate in the Cricket CarNival at IndianOil fuel stations and win big. '

About IndianOil

IndianOil is India's top-ranked Fortune 'Global 500' company (Ranked at 137 globally) and the flagship national oil major present across the hydrocarbon value chain. With a 33,000-plus work-force, extensive refining, distribution & marketing infrastructure and advanced R&D facilities, lndianOil plays a significant role in fuelling the socio-economic development of the country.

With a mandate to ensure India's energy security and self-sufficiency in refining & marketing of petroleum products, lndianOil has been providing energy access to millions of people across the length and breadth of the country through its ever-expanding network of over 50,000 customer touch-points.

With a turnover of Rs. 6,05,924 crore and a net profit of Rs. 16,894 crore in 2018-19, lndianOil is recognised as one of India's most valuable companies. The Company continues to be the largest contributor to the national exchequer in the form of duties and taxes. During the year 2018-19, Rs. 1,93,422 crore was paid to the exchequer as against Rs. 1,90,670 crore paid in the previous year.

The company owns 11 of India's 23 refineries. With sales of nearly 90 million tonnes of petroleum products in 2018-19, IndianOil accounts for almost half of the market share of petroleum products in India. As the industry leader in retail sales, IndianOil completed automation of its 27,700-strong fuel stations network during the year to enhance Q&Q (quality & quantity) assurance to its customers.

IndianOil is investing Rs. 27,000 crore in alternative energy and sustainable development projects. Besides a target to raise its solar energy and wind-power portfolio to 260 MW by the year 2020, the Corporation has initiated diversification into alternative, renewable energy and bio-fuels - 2G and 3G ethanol, waste-to-energy and compressed bio-gas (CBG).

IndianOil's success as a brand lies in its endeavour to touch and transform the lives of millions of people across the country. For IndianOil, that's a brand identity that brings 'Energy to Life'.

Sadhna Khera Mittal

Chief General Manager (Corporate Communications)

Marketing HO