Indian Oil : IndianOil launches new marine fuel grades & lubricant range at International Bunker Meet

IndianOil has launched two new marine fuel grades and a lubricant range at the Bunker ConFab 2019, an international bunker meet recently held at Mumbai. The new range of fuel grades are in line with IMO 2020, the new International Maritime Regulation (IMO) regulation limiting the sulphur content from the current 3.5% to 0.5%. The new range lubricants have been specially formulated with lower reserve alkalinity, to suit low sulphur IMO 2020 fuels. The new marine fuels shall be available at Indian ports from mid - October 2019.

The international bunker meet was attended by ship owners and Bunker Trading Companies from India, as well as world's top two major bunkering hubs Singapore & Fujairah. IndianOil's decision to launch IMO 2020 compliant Marine Fuels & Lubricants was well applauded by the global Shipping and Oil industry representatives conveying that such decision has put India on the global map of Ship Bunkering as a trusted bunkering destination.

About IndianOil:

With a 33,000-plus work-force, extensive refining, distribution & marketing infrastructure and advanced R&D facilities, lndianOil plays a significant role in fuelling the socio-economic development of the country. With a mandate to ensure India's energy security and self-sufficiency in refining & marketing of petroleum products, lndianOil has in the past six decades provided energy access to millions of people across the length and breadth of the country through its ever-expanding network of over 50,000 customer touch-points.

With a turnover of Rs. 6, 05,924 crore and a net profit of Rs. 16,894 crore in 2018-19, IndianOil is one the largest corporates in the country.

