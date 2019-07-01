Indian Oil : IndianOil to clean 37 water bodies across India as part of Swachhta Pakhwada-2019

In line with the vision of the Hon'ble Prime Minister for a clean India, Indian Oil Corporation (IndianOil) is observing 'Swachh Bharat Pakhwada' across the nationduring July 1-15.

As part of the cleanliness fortnight, IndianOil has committed to clean 37 water bodies across the country that require immediate attention. These include Bhalsawa Lake-Jahangirpuri and Yamuna Bank (near ITO) in Delhi; Yamuna Bank (at DND) in Gautam Budh Nagar; Jalpura Pond in Greater Noida; Shukla Vihar Dhobighat (Lucknow) and Krishna Sarovar Baad, Uttar Pradesh; Topsia Lake and Ramdhan Park (Kolkata) and Pora Pat Bhavan in West Bengal; Undera Pond, Sursagar Lake and Vishwamitri River in Vadodara; Galtaji Yagyavedi Kund, Surya Kund and Janana Kund in Jaipur; Dadar beach in Mumbai; Devasandra Lake in Bengaluru, Saidapet Lake (Chennai) and Omakulam Pond (Ennore) in Tamil Nadu; Thettiyar River in Thiruvananthapuram; Topsia Lake in Kolkata; Sweta Ganga Pokhari and Alarnath Chapa Pokhari (Puri district), Siddheswar temple pond (Nimidhi) and Kanjia Lake (Bhubaneswar) in Odisha; Silpukhuri and Jorpukhuri ponds in Guwahati; Kali Bhasan Pond in Digboi; Bongaigaon College pond; Shiv Ganga Pond (Deogarh) in Jharkhand; and Chakalivani Cheruvu in Telangana.

JCB machines will be used to clean the water bodies and, as a symbolic gesture, Mr. Sanjiv Singh, Chairman, IndianOil, flagged off a JCB machine from IndianOil's Corporate Office at New Delhi in the presence of Mr. Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra, Director HR, and senior IndianOil officials today. He also flagged off three Swachhta Rath mobile vans that would spread awareness on cleanliness and hygiene in several colonies of the national capital through audio-visual films, street-plays, etc. Mr. Sanjiv Singh also administered the Swachhta pledge to IOCians on the occasion.

IndianOil has been undertaking cleanliness drives across India, including provision of robotic scavengers for cleaning city sewers; seed-balling activities for wide dispersal of seeds ahead of the monsoon, etc. During the fortnight, the Corporation would be distributing eco-friendly, reusable bags to customers at select fuel stations for use in place of plastic bags, besides encouraging plantation drives, waste-to-fuel initiatives, waste segregation and disposal. Also on the cards are beautifying of dirty walls at public places, schools, digital record keeping, fun-and-learn activities for children, skilling programme for manual scavengers, debates, quiz and painting contests, and many more.

Addressing IOCians, Mr. Sanjiv Singh, Chairman, urged them to spread the message of cleanliness and the benefits of maintaining clean and hygienic surroundings among all stakeholders. 'Cleanliness is everyone's responsibility. Let us all join hands to build a clean and green India.'

Speaking about depleting natural resources, Mr. Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra, Director (HR), IndianOil, said, 'Our natural resources are depleting faster than we had imagined. Global warming is making its presence felt each day. It is high time we realise the importance of prudent use of our natural resources, whether it is water or fossil fuels.'