Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Indian Oil : Minister of P&NG and Steel inaugurates IndianOil's Biomethanation Plant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 07:32am EDT

Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel, Government of India inaugurated IndianOil's 5MTPD Biomethanation plant in the presence of Mr. Vipul Goel, Minister of Industries, Commerce, Environment and Industrial Training, Haryana Government, Mr. Sanjiv Singh, Chairman, IndianOil, Dr. SSV Ramakumar, Director (R&D), at Faridabad on September 15, 2019. Dr. G Anupama, Divisional Commissioner, Mr. Manmohan Garg, Sr. Deputy Mayor and Ms. Suman Bala, Mayor and other senior officials of IndianOil R&D were also present on the occasion. Mr. Pradhan jointly with other dignitaries flagged off the first vehicle loaded with compressed Biogas, produced by the Biomethanation plant, for free supply to ISCKON for cooking mid-day meals for schools in Faridabad.

The Minister interacted with the media and shared about the Biomethanation technology. 'This technology is in line with the dream of Honourable Prime Minister to make 'waste to wealth'. Appreciating the R&D developed design and microbial technology, he observed that this will give a fillip for the speedy implementation of SATAT scheme and also help gain IndianOil a leading business edge in this domain.'

Highly impressed by a solar cooking system (Solar Chulha) co-developed at IndianOil R&D Centre, of which the pilot study has already begun recently at Leh, the minister advised to make it more attractive and cost-effective, to provide energy justice to all.

IndianOil's two-stage Biomethanation Technology for conversion of organic waste to energy

Biomethanation is an environment friendly process for conversion of organic waste such as food & vegetable waste, organic fraction of municipal solid waste and crop residue to energy. IndianOil R&D Centre has developed an efficient and economical two-stage anaerobic digestion process for the conversion of various types of organic wastes to valuable biogas energy. Biogas mainly consists of methane, carbon dioxide and small amount of other impurities which can be purified through established technologies for its application as cooking biogas, Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) for transport applications and power generation. Biomethanation plant also gives a byproduct called organic manure which is used as soil conditioner. Biomethanation plants benefit the environment by reduction of GHG, pathogen control and odor reduction besides creating additional avenues for employment generation and revenue for farmers.


  • USP of IndianOil's - Biomethanation Technology : Higher methane content(>80%) in the biogas against 50-60 % yielded by conventional processes : Leading to better heating value and combustion efficiency
  • Low HRT (Hydraulic retention time) of 7-10 days against 21-50 days in conventional process : Low Capex due low capacity reactors

  • High yield of Biogas due to in situ conversion of CO2 to Methane

  • Enviro-tolerant innoculum (upto 55 Deg C)

IndianOil's R&D Centre has set up a 5 MTPD demonstration plant at Faridabad (adjoining to the existing R&D centre) based upon in-house technology for conversion of organic waste /kitchen waste to compressed biogas (CBG). The plant has been set up by IndianOil under its CSR initiatives wherein 250 kg/day, CBG can be produced from organic waste for free-of-cost supply to ISKCON for cooking mid-day meal of government school children, Faridabad. IndianOil has joined hands with the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad to supply properly segregated kitchen waste to the plant in required quantity. IndianOil's initiatives are in line with the Swachch Baharat Mission of the Government of India and the biogas production plant design is state-of-the-art and patented for its very high quality and quantity of biogas. The plant has been commissioned successfully.


Disclaimer

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 11:31:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:12aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - abbvie plc
PU
08:12aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - green reit plc
PU
08:12aCORELOGIC : Integrates Geospatial Insurance Consortium Imagery Into Underwriting Platform
PU
08:12aSPARTAN MOTORS : Utilimaster Showcases Its Depth In Parcel Delivery Fleet Design At Contractor Expo In Nashville
PU
08:12aDAXOR : New Data Presented on Blood Volume at Annual Heart Failure Society Meeting Amid Call to Broadly Adopt Daxor's Diagnostic Technology
PU
08:12aSWEF : August 2019 NAV
PU
08:12aUKF : Voluntary announcement change in shareholding structure of the controlling shareholder
PU
08:11aSERMO : Launches Redesigned Global Physician Platform with Enhanced Product Features
BU
08:10aOil prices slip on Saudi pledge, financial markets look to Fed
RE
08:10aSCPHARMACEUTICALS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : TOTAL : CEO - Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz Shares Slide After 3G Capital Trims Stake -- WSJ
3FEDEX CORPORATION : FedEx Slashes Outlook, Sinking Shares 10% -- WSJ
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Wirecard and SoftBank formalize strategic cooperation agreeement
5TESLA INC. : EXPLAINER: Why Asia's biggest economies are backing hydrogen fuel cell cars

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group