Indian Oil : Minor Fire Incident at Haldia Refinery

A minor fire incident took place in the DYIP project construction site of IndianOil - Haldia Refinery in the late evening around 9:45 PM of 28th June. The incident took place on a new transformer which was kept on test charge condition. It was quickly brought under control and extinguished within 15 minutes. The cause of the fire is being examined by the inter-disciplinary committee. There was no injury or casualty. There is no effect on Refinery operations and product supply from Haldia Refinery is normal.