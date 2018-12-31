Log in
Indian Oil : Press Release on Price Revision of Domestic Subsidized LPG

12/31/2018 | 02:49pm CET


The price of Non-Subsidised LPG at Delhi will decrease by Rs.120.50 per cylinder w.e.f. 1st January 2019, due to fall in price of LPG in international market and strengthening of US$-rupee exchange rate. Accordingly, the upfront cash payment by the consumer of domestic LPG will also reduce by Rs.120.50/cylinder. Domestic LPG consumer will now be required to make upfront cash payment of Rs.689.00/- cylinder in place of Rs.809.50/- cylinder.

As domestic LPG prices are subsidized by Government, the Effective Price after subsidy to consumer will reduce by Rs.5.91/cylinder (from Rs. 500.90 in December 2018 to Rs.494.99 for the month of January 2019). The reduction is on account of GST impact on decrease in price of Non-Subsidised LPG.

The balance amount is borne as subsidy (Rs 194.01/cylinder) by the Central Government and is being transferred to the Bank account of LPG consumers after purchase and delivery of a refill.

(Kalikrishna M)
Executive Director (Corporate Communications)
Indian Oil Corporation Limited
Corporate Office
New Delhi

Disclaimer

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 13:48:01 UTC
