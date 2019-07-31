Indian Oil : Press Release on Price Revision of Domestic Subsidized LPG

The price of Non-Subsidised LPG at Delhi will decrease by Rs.62.50/14.2 Kg cylinder w.e.f. 1st August 2019 based on LPG prices in international market and US$-Rupee exchange rate. Accordingly, the upfront cash payment by the consumers of domestic LPG will also reduce by Rs.62.50/cylinder. Domestic LPG consumers will now be required to make upfront cash payment of Rs.574.50/- only per 14.2 Kg cylinder in August, 2019 in place of Rs.637.00/- per cylinder for July, 2019.
It may be noted that the price of Non-Subsidised LPG was reduced by Rs.100.50/cylinder earlier in July 2019 also. Considering this, the price of Non-Subsidised LPG cylinder has come down by Rs.163.00/cylinder cumulatively in two months.
(Kalikrishna M)
Executive Director (Corporate Communications)
Indian Oil Corporation Limited
Corporate Office
New Delhi
