Indian Oil : Press Release on Price Revision of Domestic Subsidized LPG

07/31/2019 | 01:25pm EDT

The price of Non-Subsidised LPG at Delhi will decrease by Rs.62.50/14.2 Kg cylinder w.e.f. 1st August 2019 based on LPG prices in international market and US$-Rupee exchange rate. Accordingly, the upfront cash payment by the consumers of domestic LPG will also reduce by Rs.62.50/cylinder. Domestic LPG consumers will now be required to make upfront cash payment of Rs.574.50/- only per 14.2 Kg cylinder in August, 2019 in place of Rs.637.00/- per cylinder for July, 2019.

It may be noted that the price of Non-Subsidised LPG was reduced by Rs.100.50/cylinder earlier in July 2019 also. Considering this, the price of Non-Subsidised LPG cylinder has come down by Rs.163.00/cylinder cumulatively in two months.

(Kalikrishna M)
Executive Director (Corporate Communications)
Indian Oil Corporation Limited
Corporate Office
New Delhi

Disclaimer

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 17:24:04 UTC
