Indian Oil : Price Revision of Domestic Subsidized LPG

The price of Non-Subsidised LPG at Delhi will decrease by Rs.100.50/cylinder w.e.f. 1st July 2019 based on LPG Prices in international market and US$-rupee exchange rate. Accordingly, the upfront cash payment by the consumer of domestic LPG will also reduce by Rs.100.50/cylinder. Domestic LPG consumer will now be required to make upfront cash payment of Rs.637.00/- cylinder in place of Rs.737.50/- cylinder.
As domestic LPG prices are subsidized by Government, the Effective Price after subsidy to consumer will be Rs 494.35/cyl for the month of July 2019. The balance amount is borne as subsidy (Rs 142.65/cylinder) by the Central Government and is being transferred to the Bank account of LPG consumers after purchase and delivery of a refill.
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2019 15:17:07 UTC