Indian Oil : Price Revision of Domestic Subsidized LPG

The price of Non-Subsidised LPG at Delhi will decrease by Rs.100.50/cylinder w.e.f. 1st July 2019 based on LPG Prices in international market and US$-rupee exchange rate. Accordingly, the upfront cash payment by the consumer of domestic LPG will also reduce by Rs.100.50/cylinder. Domestic LPG consumer will now be required to make upfront cash payment of Rs.637.00/- cylinder in place of Rs.737.50/- cylinder.

As domestic LPG prices are subsidized by Government, the Effective Price after subsidy to consumer will be Rs 494.35/cyl for the month of July 2019. The balance amount is borne as subsidy (Rs 142.65/cylinder) by the Central Government and is being transferred to the Bank account of LPG consumers after purchase and delivery of a refill.