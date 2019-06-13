Indian Oil : Public Notice to Caution against ‘Online Fraudulent Offers' and “Fake mails” demanding money from fake websites on selection of LPG distributors and Retail Outlet dealers

It has come to the notice of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), viz - Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. & Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., that a number of fake websites have been created by some unknown persons/bogus agencies to fraudulently offer LPG distributorships and/or Retail Outlet dealerships and demanding money in the process.

In order to dupe innocent applicants, the layout of the fake website has been kept similar to the original websites: www.lpgvitarakchayan.in and www.petrolpumpdealerchayan.in

These fake websites are targeting innocent people and are sending fake emails allegedly from the Oil Marketing Companies - viz. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd./ Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd./ Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (using OMC logos on their letterhead for offering LPG Distributorships / Retail Outlets) and are collecting huge sums of money in the name of OMCs.

The public is therefore advised to visit ONLY official websites of OMCs at www.lpgvitarakchayan.in( for LPG distributorships) and www.petrolpumpdealerchayan.in ( for Retail Outlet dealerships) for authentic and official information and prevent themselves from being cheated by the unscrupulous elements.

In case any communication is received regarding offering an LPG distributorship and/ or Retail Outlet Dealership, the concerned persons are advised to immediately contact the nearest bonafide office of the related Oil Company, before taking any action - i.e. sharing personal information and/or remitting any money. Furthermore, public may also to lodge a complaint with the cybercrime branch of police if any such case comes to their notice.

The appointment of LPG distributors and Retail Outlet dealers by the public sector OMCs is carried out across the country through a well-established selection procedure comprising of detailed advertisement published in leading Newspapers, hosting on website of the Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies and conducting draw of lots from amongst all eligible applicants. The official websites of the public sector OMCs are as given below:

Oil Marketing Company Corporate Website Indian Oil Corporation Limited www.iocl.com Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited www.bharatpetroleum.com Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited www.hindustanpetroleum.com

None of the Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies have appointed any agency/person on their behalf for selection/appointment of LPG distributors and RO dealers across the country, nor they have authorized any agency/person to solicit any money whatsoever from any candidate at any stage of the selection process.

The Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies shall not be responsible in any way for amount paid to any individual or group of individuals/agencies/Companies purporting to represent Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies.

OMCs once again caution members of public that responding online on such websites could result in compromising crucial personal information that can be misused to cause financial and other loss to them.