Indian Oil : Retail Selling Price of LPG in Delhi

05/31/2020 | 02:46pm EDT

The Retail Selling Price of LPG in Delhi market for the month of May 2020 was reduced from Rs. 744 to Rs. 581.50 per cylinder for all consumers in line with drop in International prices.

For the month of June, 2020, there has been an increase in International prices of LPG. Due to increase in the prices in international market, the RSP of LPG in Delhi market will be increased by Rs.11.50 per cylinder.

However, this increase will not impact the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala (PMUY) beneficiaries, as they are covered by the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, and entitled to a free cylinder till June 30th.

Disclaimer

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2020 18:45:02 UTC
