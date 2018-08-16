Log in
Indian Phospho Gypsum Industry Outlook to 2025 - Indian Cement Makers are Considering the Utilization of By-Product Gypsum as a Valuable Option - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/16/2018 | 07:19pm CEST

The "Indian Phospho Gypsum Industry Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With ongoing rapid infrastructural developments, the country's gypsum consumption is rising briskly. However, the sources of natural gypsum are limited and the production of natural gypsum has reduced considerably. To catch with this growing demand, Indian cement makers are considering the utilization of by-product gypsum as a valuable option.

This report is an outcome of exhaustive research and comprehensive analysis of India's phospho-gypsum market with respect to supply and demand. The report studies the major states for phospho-gypsum production, its consumption and trade in India.

Our report covers different facets of the India phospho-gypsum market, integrating thorough analysis of its various categories. The production section studies production of natural gypsum and by-product gypsum, while the demand section discusses the consumption into various industries. Overall, our research portrays the state of each of these categories over a period of 10 years (during 2014-2015 to 2024-2025).

As for gypsum trade in the country, we have covered a comprehensive analysis of the product's import by value, volume and country during 2014-2015 to 2024-2025.

To provide a balanced outlook of the country's phospho-gypsum market to clients, the report includes the profiles of ten industry players with their key financials. In a nutshell, the research provides all the pre-requisite information for intending clients looking out to venture into this industry and facilitates them to devise strategies while going for an investment/partnership in the Indian phospho-gypsum market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Analyst View

2. Research Methodology

3. Indian Gypsum Industry Outlook to 2025

3.1 Overview of the Gypsum Industry in India

3.2 Production

3.2.1 By Type

3.3 Consumption

3.3.1 By Type

4. Indian Phospho-Gypsum Industry Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Supply of Phospho-Gypsum in India

4.2.1 Region-wise Supply

4.3 Demand of Phospho-Gypsum in India

4.3.1 Region-wise Demand

4.3.2 Company-wise Demand

5. Demand & Specification of Phospho-Gypsum in Various Industries

5.1 Cement Industry

5.1.1 Specification

5.1.2 Demand

5.2 Fertilizer Industry

5.2.1 Specification

5.2.2 Demand

5.3 Ceramic and Other Industries

5.3.1 Specification

5.3.2 Demand

6. Cement Industry Production Outlook to 2025

6.1 Cement Production in India

6.2 Major Cement Plants in India

7. Trade Analysis

7.1 Import

7.1.1 By Volume

7.1.2 By Value

7.1.3 By Country

8. Sources of Natural Gypsum by Grade

9. Industry Players

9.1 Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO)

9.2 Paradeep Phosphates Limited (PPL)

9.3 Sterlite Copper

9.4 Coromandel International

9.5 Hindalco Industries Limited (HIL)

9.6 Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT)

9.7 Greenstar Fertilizers

9.8 Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (GSFC)

9.9 TATA Chemicals Limited (TCL)

9.10 Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wcpr2v/indian_phospho?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
