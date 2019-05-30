Log in
Indian billionaire jeweller Modi appears in UK court

05/30/2019 | 07:37am EDT
A Nirav Modi showroom is pictured in New Delhi

LONDON (Reuters) - Indian billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi appeared in a London court on Thursday where he heard that no date could yet be set for a full hearing over his possible extradition to India.

Modi, 48, whose diamonds have adorned Hollywood stars such as Kate Winslet and Dakota Johnson, was arrested in Britain in March over allegations of his involvement in a $2 billion (1.58 billion pounds) fraud at India's state-run Punjab National Bank.

At a short hearing at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court, his lawyer Clare Montgomery said the Indian authorities had not yet produced full details of the evidence against him.

Judge Emma Arbuthnot agreed that no date for the full extradition hearing could be set and Modi was remanded in custody until June 27. Arbuthnot had denied Modi bail at a previous hearing over fears he was a flight risk.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)

