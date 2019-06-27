Log in
Indian government sources refute Trump claim that its tariffs are very high

06/27/2019 | 02:10am EDT

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's tariffs are not that high compared to other developing countries, Indian government sources told Reuters on Thursday, reacting to United States President Donald Trump's call to withdraw what he said were very high tariffs.

Earlier Trump tweeted that he looked forward to meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit in Japan, but said that for years India had put "very high tariffs against the United States". Adding: "This is unacceptable and the tariffs must be withdrawn!"

This month, India slapped higher tariffs on 28 U.S. products in retaliation for Washington's withdrawal this month of tariff-free trade for certain Indian goods.

India's tariffs are in line with the World Trade Organization rules, the government sources said, adding that U.S. tariffs on some items were much higher than India's.

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Martin Howell)

