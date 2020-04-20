Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indian tycoon Mallya loses appeals against extradition from Britain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 07:14am EDT
Indian businessman Vijay Mallya leaves the Royal Courts of Justice in London

Indian businessman Vijay Mallya lost an appeal in Britain's High Court on Monday against a 2018 decision to extradite him to India to face fraud charges resulting from the collapse of his defunct company Kingfisher Airlines.

India wants to bring back Mallya, 64, whose business interests have ranged from aviation to liquor, over $1.4 billion in loans Kingfisher took out from Indian banks which the authorities argue he had no intention of repaying.

"The SDJ (senior district judge) ?was entitled to find that there was a prima facie case of fraud by false representation," the judge said in their more than 23,000-word ruling.

Mallya, the co-owner of the Formula One motor racing team Force India which went into administration in 2018, was nicknamed "the King of Good Times" after the slogan of one of his premium beers and his hard-partying lifestyle.

His extradition would be a huge win for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has faced pressure from political opponents to bring to justice several people who have fled India in recent years to escape prosecution, many for loan defaults.

Mallya's lawyer, Clare Montgomery, had argued that the 2018 extradition ruling by Judge Emma Arbuthnot had "multiple errors" because she did not take into account all the evidence about the financial status of Kingfisher Airlines.

In 2018, Arbuthnot rejected Mallya's argument that the case was motivated by political considerations, that he would not receive a fair trial in India and that extradition would infringe his human rights.

In her judgement, Arbuthnot said that Indian banking officials might have been in "the thrall of this glamorous, flashy, famous, bejewelled, bodyguarded, ostensibly billionaire playboy who charmed and cajoled" them into ignoring their own rules and regulations.

Mallya may now be able to appeal to Britain's Supreme Court if his legal team argue there is a matter of law that needs to be clarified.

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:27aKenya's Safaricom forecasts 7% coronavirus hit to M-Pesa revenue
RE
07:18aCoronavirus pushes Latin America's budding startups into survival mode
RE
07:16aHalliburton sees bleak North America activity, joins rivals in spending cuts
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:15aHalliburton sees bleak North America activity, joins rivals in spending cuts
RE
07:14aIndian tycoon Mallya loses appeals against extradition from Britain
RE
07:14aEXCLUSIVE : India's stiffer foreign investment rules aimed at China to include Hong Kong - sources
RE
07:11aSubscription and Variation to Loan
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MOWI ASA : MOWI ASA (OSE:MOWI): Q1 2020 Trading update
2ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : provides update on offer to acquire Caltex Australi..
3Alibaba to invest $28 billion in cloud services after coronavirus boosted demand
4CARNIVAL PLC : Short Selling Reaches New Heights -- WSJ
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : New Aston Martin boss says focus on SUV l..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group