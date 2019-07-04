Log in
IndianOil: Voted as A great place to work!

07/04/2019 | 07:08am EDT

IndianOil has been yet again voted a Great Place to Work for the year 2019. It has been recognized as one of India's Best Workplaces and ranked 29th on the list featuring business, academia and government organisations in the country.

The Great Place to Work citation recognizes IndianOil 'for inspiring trust among your people, for instilling pride in them, for creating an environment with the workplace that promotes camaraderie and for many other reasons that make your organization one of India's best companies to work for.'

Accepting the recognition on behalf of the IndianOil family in a function held recently at Mumbai, Mr. Gurmeet Singh, Director (Marketing), IndianOil, said 'To be recognized yet again as a Great Place to Work, while energizing every corner of the country, stands true to the commitment and passion of IndianOilPeople.'

Instituted by the Great Place to Work (GPW) Institute, in collaboration with the Economic Times (in India), this annual survey sees over 10,000 organisations from over 58 countries partner GPW Institute to assess, benchmark and plan actions to strengthen their workplace culture. All organisations that nominate themselves for the list undergo an assessment. As part of this assessment, all organisations are evaluated on parameters such as quality of employee experience (carries 2/3rd weightage) and the quality of people practices of an organisation, covering the entire employee life-cycle (carries 1/3rd weightage).

Disclaimer

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 11:07:02 UTC
