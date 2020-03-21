IndianOil continues to maintain normal operations across country despite Covid-19 constraints

Indian Oil Corporation (IndianOil) continues to maintain normal operations at its refineries, pipelines and marketing locations despite the threat of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

All IndianOil refineries remain unaffected and are operating at 100% capacity for the last one week, and the upliftment of finished products from them remains normal as on date with upcountry bulk storage locations building up their stocks.

Appropriate advisories have been issued for IndianOil fuel station dealers, pump attendants, LPG distributors and delivery boys manning the customer touch-points to maintain approved safety protocols in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 115IndianOil aviation fuelling stations across the country are operating normally. The Corporation has reduced aviation fuel (ATF) prices with effect from today in line with international prices of the product. In support of the airlines clients, the Corporation will now revise ATF prices every fortnight instead of at the beginning of every month.

In support of the call given by Hon'ble Prime Minister to the people of the country to observe Janata Curfew (self-imposed social isolation) between 7 AM and 9 PM on 22nd March, 2020, IndianOil is undertaking the following steps:



Fuel Stations: All IndianOil fuel stations will be open as per their regular working hours on 22 nd March, 2020, subject to local directives of the State Governments and district administrations. The fuel stations will operate with skeletal staff to serve customers while ensuring social distancing norms.

LPG Delivery: The Emergency Service Cell number 1906 for LPG customers will be operational as usual on Sunday. IndianOil is also maximising bottling operations and LPG refill deliveries on Saturday to ensure that most customer requests for refills are attended to.

In view of the exceptional situation arising in the country out of the spread of Covid-19, IndianOil has implemented Work-from-Home at non-critical locations with staggered work hours and working on alternative days. However, operations at critical refining, supply & distribution locations will continue to be manned by adequate staff for the uninterrupted, safe and secure maintenance of the Corporation's supply chain.

Adequate care is also being taken with respect to the tank-trucks drivers ferrying petroleum products to consumption points.

