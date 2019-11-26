Indiana Behavioral Health Organizations Have the Ability to Transmit 837 Claims and 270/271 Batch and Real Time Eligibility Inquiries Through SmartCare EHR

Streamline Healthcare Solutions announced today they can successfully transmit both 837 claims and 270/271 eligibility inquiries through the SmartCare EHR platform for Indiana Medicaid. INXIX, Indiana State’s preferred vendor who completed the set up and testing process for Indiana Medicaid, required Streamline to complete several test runs for each client organizations business process. Commercial clearinghouses and payors are required to go through set up and testing processes as well. Streamline’s first Indiana client, Porter-Starke Services, was tested based on multiple scenarios of checking for eligibility of which all have been approved via INXIX.

Streamline’s SmartCare EHR allows Indiana Providers to successfully submit an 837 to Indiana Medicaid and other insurance carriers. A clearinghouse can be used to bill Medicaid funded services. However, there are associated fees billed to the provider. SmartCare eliminates having to use a clearinghouse and providers can submit claims directly through the EHR. In addition, the ability to submit a 270/271 response directly to Indiana Medicaid eliminates the fees associated with a ‘per transaction fee’ for submission to a clearinghouse. This process provides direct results of a client’s Medicaid eligibility versus a third-party response, which may be outdated.

“Having the 837 functionality will streamline the ability for our Indiana customers to easily bill their Indiana Medicaid funded services to the correct payor(s) and the SmartCare can then electronically post the payments efficiently through the 835 response. This will eliminate the need to complete manual work of posting payments to each service.” Kim Spencer, Director of Implementation Services Streamline Healthcare Solutions.

About Streamline

Streamline delivers web-based software for healthcare organizations to provide and coordinate specialized behavioral service delivery processes. Streamline’s SmartCare™ solution was developed to truly integrate all departments; moving them to a more holistic service model. Streamline’s software solutions are well suited for organizations who wish to have a system that can incorporate its entire business processes into a single solution, with the ability to continue to grow as business-lines needs evolve. Streamline has been offering software in the behavioral health marketplace since 2003. www.streamlinehealthcare.com

