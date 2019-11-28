Indiana Resources : Monetary Policy Review - No. 7 of 2019

A gradual revival in domestic economic activity is expected over the medium term

Economic growth is predicted to be modest during the remainder of the year, with likely subpar growth in Industry and Services activities as implied by leading indicators. However, improved investor confidence, supported by political stability and fiscal stimulus driven boost to aggregate demand, is expected to drive short term growth. The introduction of an appropriate policy mix, which utilises the available limited policy space prudently, would support the economy to reach as well as enhance its potential over the medium term.

External sector remains resilient

External sector performance was buoyed by the cumulative contraction of the trade deficit over the first nine months of 2019, largely driven by the decline in import expenditure. Tourist arrivals continued to show a gradual yet steady improvement after the Easter Sunday attacks. The rupee denominated Government securities market experienced foreign inflows in recent weeks, but recorded a cumulative net outflow thus far during the year. Although there were net outflows from the stock market, market indices responded positively to political developments in recent weeks. The Sri Lankan rupee displayed increased volatility, following a notable appreciation against the US dollar in the immediate aftermath of the Presidential election. Overall, the rupee has appreciated against the US dollar by 1.0 per cent thus far during the year. Gross official reserves are estimated at US dollars 7.8 billion at end October 2019, providing an import cover of 4.7 months.

Market lending rates continue to decline, responding to the measures taken by the Central Bank

Market lending rates are adjusting downwards, responding to the relaxation of monetary policy and the imposition of caps on lending interest rates of licensed banks. A further decline in market lending rates is expected in the period ahead in line with the measures taken so far and also as a result of reduced cost of funds on account of the recent reduction in effective tax on the banking sector. Specifically, the Average Weighted Prime Lending Rate (AWPR) is expected to reduce by a further 70 basis points to 9.50 per cent by end 2019, while the Average Weighted Lending Rate (AWLR) is projected to decline by around 120 basis points to below 12.50 per cent by March 2020. Interest rates on the stock of deposits continued to decline, while interest rates on new deposits, which declined notably until September 2019, showed some increase in the month of October 2019, following the removal of the cap on deposit interest rates of licensed banks.