Indicators point to sustained period of German industrial weakness - ministry

But the domestic demand picture seemed healthier, with employment levels still growing as companies took on new staff, if at a slower pace, though the ministry expected the pace to slacken still further there as well.

"Leading indicators as well as shrinking order books point to a lasting period of economic weakness in the industrial sector," the report said.

The report reflects the impression given by a host of indicators recently that the decade-long boom in Europe's largest economy has come to an end, as factors like Brexit and the risk of a trade war weigh on Germany's exporters.

Traditionally an export-led economy, Germany is increasingly relying on domestic demand and a still-buoyant services sector to sustain economic growth, a point that Chancellor Angela Merkel conceded during her summer press conference last week, when she said the government would try to stimulate domestic demand.

