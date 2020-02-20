Log in
Indico CEO Tom Wilde to Present at Intelligent Automation for Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Event

02/20/2020 | 08:31am EST

BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indico CEO Tom Wilde will be a featured presenter at the 3rd annual Intelligent Automation for Banking, Financial Services and Insurance event taking place February 24-25 in New York. Wilde will lead an interactive workshop on automating auditing and compliance processes in financial services. He joins a list of speakers from some of the world’s leading financial institutions as well as solution providers such as BirlaSoft, Hyperscience, Kofax and WorkFusion. 

As banking, financial services and insurance organizations move towards cognitive intelligence and data-driven capabilities, rapid automation is both a challenge and an opportunity. The Intelligent Automation for Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Conference helps attendees understand how these trends can help industry participants respond to disruption from new players, address increasing regulatory and security threats, and deal with the ever-changing complexity of legacy systems.

Indico provides intelligent automation solutions which enable users to deploy AI to unstructured enterprise content more effectively while eliminating many of the common barriers to adoption. Users can build custom models which can be trained on fewer than 200 examples. These “Indico Docbots” are able to perform custom classification, extraction and transformation tasks on unstructured content to help customers automate critical business functions. Typical use cases include contract analytics, audit planning and reporting, RFP analysis and composition, sales opportunity workflow automation, customer support analysis and automation, appraisal and claims analysis.

Session Details

Automating Auditing and Compliance
Feb. 25, 11:20 am
Dream Downtown Hotel, New York, NY

  • The legalities behind automating auditing and adhering to regulation
  • Tools that can provide actionable data insights into negotiation, approval, performance and expiry/renewal of contracts
  • Generating automated real-time reports and updates on new compliance requirements

About Indico
Indico is the leading provider of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) solutions. We help organizations turn process into profit by enabling them to automate manual, labor-intensive, document-based workflows. Our breakthrough in solving these challenges is an approach known as transfer learning, which allows users to train machine learning models with orders of magnitude less data than required by traditional rule-based techniques. With Indico, enterprises are now able to deploy AI to unstructured content challenges more effectively while eliminating many of the common barriers to adoption. For more information, visit https://indico.io/.

Media Contact:
Tim Walsh
for Indico
617.512.1641
timw@walshgroupmarketing.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
