Indico Sponsors InsureTech Connect 2018

BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indico , a provider of enterprise AI solutions for intelligent process automation, is a sponsor of the 2018 InsureTech Connect conference taking place October 2-3 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.



InsureTech Connect is the world’s largest insurance technology event — offering access to the most comprehensive gathering of tech entrepreneurs, investors and insurance industry incumbents from across the globe. This year’s agenda features more than 50 keynote, panel and demo sessions from 250 different industry experts.

At the event, Indico will highlight how leading insurers are putting AI to work for their businesses by automating complex and expensive document-based workflows such as claims processing, appraisals, commercial underwriting, policy analysis, and regulatory compliance reviews. These workflows are at the core of many aspects of service delivery for insurers, but historical approaches to automating them have proven largely ineffective.

Indico recently published a new best practice guide on the topic: Intelligent Process Automation for the Insurance Industry. The guide looks at recent improvements in AI’s ability to understand unstructured content and the new opportunities this opens up to automate manual processes and dramatically improve the throughput and efficiency of existing workflows. The paper will be available in the exhibition hall at the Indico booth (#326), as well as via download from the Indico website .

About Indico

Indico is a provider of Enterprise AI solutions for intelligent process automation. Our focus is on helping to automate tedious back-office tasks, improving the efficiency of labor-intensive document-based workflows, and extracting valuable insights from unstructured content, including text and images. Our breakthrough in solving these challenges is an approach known as transfer learning, which allows us to train machine learning models with orders of magnitude less data than required by traditional content analysis techniques. With Indico, enterprises are now able to benefit from the dramatic advantages of machine learning in a fraction of the time. For more information, visit https://indico.io/ .

Media Contact: Tim Walsh for Indico 617.512.1641 timw@walshgroupmarketing.com