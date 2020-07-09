Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Indigo Ag Announces Jim Young to Join as Chief Financial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 07:41am EDT

Indigo Agriculture, a company dedicated to harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet, today announced that Jim Young will join the company as its Chief Financial Officer. Jim is currently the CFO of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader and provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions, and will join Indigo in September.

“We’re excited to have Jim join Indigo’s executive leadership team,” said David Perry, Indigo Ag CEO. “With his deep financial and markets expertise and proven leadership at global technology firms, Jim will play a critical role in scaling Indigo’s business and financial operations.”

Jim has demonstrated experience leading global finance organizations at both public and private technology companies. Since 2014, Jim has served as Chief Financial Officer at Broadridge, a $15B market cap Fintech leader. During Jim’s tenure, Broadridge has achieved double digit compound annual recurring revenue growth, mid-teens adjusted earnings growth, and was added to the S&P 500, generating a total shareholder return of approximately 250%. Prior to joining Broadridge, Jim served in senior finance roles at Visa Inc., including as Senior Vice President, Finance leading global financial planning and analysis for Visa’s businesses in North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Central Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2008, Jim played a lead role in Visa’s $19B IPO. Prior to joining Visa in 2006, Jim was a finance executive at two early-stage technology companies.

“Indigo is focused on addressing some of the world’s biggest problems, namely how do we feed a growing global population while addressing the causes of climate change,” said Young. “I am thrilled to be joining the company at such a critical juncture in its growth. With experience scaling high-growth global technology businesses, I hope to further Indigo’s mission and help build a valuable company in the process.”

For more information about Indigo Ag, please see here.

ABOUT INDIGO AGRICULTURE

Indigo improves grower profitability, environmental sustainability, and consumer health through the use of natural microbiology and digital technologies. The company’s scientific discoveries and digital platforms benefit tens of thousands of growers across millions of acres. Working across the supply chain, Indigo is furthering its mission of harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet. In 2019, Indigo established The Terraton Initiative, a global effort to draw down one trillion tons of atmospheric carbon dioxide through agricultural soils. Ranked #1 on CNBC’s Disruptor 50 list in 2019, Indigo is headquartered in Boston, MA, with additional offices in Memphis, TN; Research Triangle Park, NC; South America; and Basel, Switzerland. For more information please visit our About Us page, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:08aTACKLING TOO-BIG-TO-FAIL BANKS : Have the reforms been effective? Remarks by Claudia M. Buch, Vice-President, Deutsche Bundesbank at a Bruegel online discussion
PU
08:08aRANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT : 2020 agm
PU
08:08aThe Bank of Israel Monetary Committee meets with the financial forecasters
PU
08:08aSAUDI TELECOM SJSC : The Diplomatic Quarter General Authority in Riyadh Inks First of Its Kind Strategic Deal with TAWAL
PU
08:08aE*TRADE FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date
BU
08:07aINORBIT : Raises $2.6 Million to Lead RobOps Movement
BU
08:07aMEDALLIA : Partners with Adobe to Deliver Complete View of End-to-End Customer Experience Journey
BU
08:07aDRADS Capital Leads Series C Round for ROKIT Healthcare, a South Korean 4D Bioprinting Company
BU
08:07aPharmaceutical Market Access Strategy Helps a Pharma Company Enhance Market Share | Infiniti's Experts Offer Strategic and Effective Solutions
BU
08:06aTUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Europe maps out green hydrogen vision on path to net-zero
2GOLD : China charges on, gold reaches nine-year high
3BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : 07/09/2020 Brenntag to acquire Thai finished lubes distributor Oils ‘R Us
4HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG: Heidelberg Pharma reports on first half-year 2020
5SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : shareholders to determine future of Siemens Energy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group