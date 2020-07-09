Indigo Ag Announces Jim Young to Join as Chief Financial Officer

Indigo Agriculture, a company dedicated to harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet, today announced that Jim Young will join the company as its Chief Financial Officer. Jim is currently the CFO of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader and provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions, and will join Indigo in September.

“We’re excited to have Jim join Indigo’s executive leadership team,” said David Perry, Indigo Ag CEO. “With his deep financial and markets expertise and proven leadership at global technology firms, Jim will play a critical role in scaling Indigo’s business and financial operations.”

Jim has demonstrated experience leading global finance organizations at both public and private technology companies. Since 2014, Jim has served as Chief Financial Officer at Broadridge, a $15B market cap Fintech leader. During Jim’s tenure, Broadridge has achieved double digit compound annual recurring revenue growth, mid-teens adjusted earnings growth, and was added to the S&P 500, generating a total shareholder return of approximately 250%. Prior to joining Broadridge, Jim served in senior finance roles at Visa Inc., including as Senior Vice President, Finance leading global financial planning and analysis for Visa’s businesses in North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Central Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2008, Jim played a lead role in Visa’s $19B IPO. Prior to joining Visa in 2006, Jim was a finance executive at two early-stage technology companies.

“Indigo is focused on addressing some of the world’s biggest problems, namely how do we feed a growing global population while addressing the causes of climate change,” said Young. “I am thrilled to be joining the company at such a critical juncture in its growth. With experience scaling high-growth global technology businesses, I hope to further Indigo’s mission and help build a valuable company in the process.”

ABOUT INDIGO AGRICULTURE

Indigo improves grower profitability, environmental sustainability, and consumer health through the use of natural microbiology and digital technologies. The company’s scientific discoveries and digital platforms benefit tens of thousands of growers across millions of acres. Working across the supply chain, Indigo is furthering its mission of harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet. In 2019, Indigo established The Terraton Initiative, a global effort to draw down one trillion tons of atmospheric carbon dioxide through agricultural soils. Ranked #1 on CNBC’s Disruptor 50 list in 2019, Indigo is headquartered in Boston, MA, with additional offices in Memphis, TN; Research Triangle Park, NC; South America; and Basel, Switzerland. For more information please visit our About Us page, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

