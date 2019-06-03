Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Indigo Group finalizes the acquisition of the parking activities of Spie batignolles concessions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 12:05pm EDT

Indigo Group, the world-leading car parking and individual mobility group, announces today the closing of the acquisition of Spie batignolles concessions parking activities, operated under the Spie Autocité brand, following the fulfillment of conditions precedent.

This acquisition, that is highly complementary to the Group activities, allows it to pursue the development of its long-term concession portfolio and to increase the density of its presence in France by integrating car parks enjoying prime geographical locations especially in Paris and its suburban areas (La Garenne Colombes, Montrouge, Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, Achères), as well as in Lille and Lyon.

In 2018, the parking activities of Spie batignolles concessions generated revenues of around €33 million.

Indigo confirms its positioning as a key partner of municipalities for parking and individual mobility solutions, as well as its solid and profitable growth strategy in countries where it holds a leading position, in the long term and in line with its BBB financial rating by Standard & Poor's, while pursuing its innovation and quality policy focused on its customers.

 

**********

Analysts / investors contact:
Erwan Bégos
Tel.: +33 1 49 03 15 80
ir@group-indigo.com		 Press contact:
Benjamin Voron
Tel: +33 1 49 03 15 90
benjamin.voron@group-indigo.com

 

 

About Indigo Group

Indigo Group, holding about 100% of Indigo Infra, OPnGO and INDIGO® weel, is a key global player in car parking and urban mobility, that manages more than 2.3 million parking spaces and related services in 10 different countries. As of 31 December 2018, Indigo Group revenues and EBITDA amounted to €961.4 million and €307.7 million respectively (Global Proportionate figures).

Indigo Group is indirectly held at approximately 49.2% by investment funds managed by Ardian, 49.2% by Crédit Agricole Assurances, and the remainder by the employees and management of the Group.

www.group-indigo.com


Unregulated information
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-58662-20190603-press-release-neptune-project-en.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2019 ActusNews
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:19pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Celgene On Saturday Presented Data from a Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Iberdomide in Combination with Dexamethasone in Patients with Relapsed and Refractory Multiple Myeloma at ASCO 2019
PU
12:19pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Norwegian Road Traffic Information Council Reports Electric Cars Represented 35.5% Share Of All New Car Sales In Norway During May
PU
12:19pCTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL : Qualifying holding of Norges Bank
PU
12:19pFORESIGHT LLP : Appointment of Non-Executive Director - 03.06.19
PU
12:19pEXOR N.V : periodic report on the buyback program 03 giugno 2019
PU
12:19pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Mazda North American Reports May Auto Sales Down 16%
PU
12:19pRAYTHEON : wins U.S. Air Force contract to mentor a small business on cybersecurity best practices
PR
12:19pMARKETS RIGHT NOW : Stocks fall as internet giants drop
AQ
12:17pING's CEO sees 'limited' logic for European cross-border mergers
RE
12:17pEnhancing Profit Margins by 23% for a CPG Company | Infiniti's Latest Competitive Pricing Analysis
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION : Infineon revs up auto business with $10 billion Cypress deal
2KIER GROUP PLC : KIER : profit warning, rising debt doubts trigger share slump
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : EXCLUSIVE: FCA discusses improved Renault merger bid to win French backing
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. set to grant tentative approval to American, Qantas venture - source..
5ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Xolair (Omalizumab) Significantly Reduced Nasal Polyps and Congestion Symptoms in..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About