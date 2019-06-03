Indigo Group finalizes the acquisition of the parking activities of Spie batignolles concessions

Indigo Group, the world-leading car parking and individual mobility group, announces today the closing of the acquisition of Spie batignolles concessions parking activities, operated under the Spie Autocité brand, following the fulfillment of conditions precedent.

This acquisition, that is highly complementary to the Group activities, allows it to pursue the development of its long-term concession portfolio and to increase the density of its presence in France by integrating car parks enjoying prime geographical locations especially in Paris and its suburban areas (La Garenne Colombes, Montrouge, Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, Achères), as well as in Lille and Lyon.

In 2018, the parking activities of Spie batignolles concessions generated revenues of around €33 million.

Indigo confirms its positioning as a key partner of municipalities for parking and individual mobility solutions, as well as its solid and profitable growth strategy in countries where it holds a leading position, in the long term and in line with its BBB financial rating by Standard & Poor's, while pursuing its innovation and quality policy focused on its customers.

About Indigo Group

Indigo Group, holding about 100% of Indigo Infra, OPnGO and INDIGO® weel, is a key global player in car parking and urban mobility, that manages more than 2.3 million parking spaces and related services in 10 different countries. As of 31 December 2018, Indigo Group revenues and EBITDA amounted to €961.4 million and €307.7 million respectively (Global Proportionate figures).

Indigo Group is indirectly held at approximately 49.2% by investment funds managed by Ardian, 49.2% by Crédit Agricole Assurances, and the remainder by the employees and management of the Group.

www.group-indigo.com

