Indo Rama Synthetics India : Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24 June 2020 24-June-2020

In continuation to our earlier letter dated 18th June 2020 and in terms of provision of Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule Ill) and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, (SEBI Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors, at its Meeting held today, i.e., 24th June 2020, taken the following decisions:

a) Approved Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company prepared as per Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities, for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2020;

b) The Audit Reports with unmodified opinion(s) in respect of both the above mentioned Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results, as submitted by the Auditors of the Company;

c) Declaration duly certified by the Chief Financial Officer of the Company to the effect that Auditors have submitted their Report with unmodified opinion;

d) Press Release;

e) In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, MCA vide its General Circular No. 2012020 dated 5th May 2020 has allowed Companies to hold Annual General Meeting (AGM) through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio-Visual Means (OVAM). Hence, 34th AGM of Members of the Company will be conducted through VC or OVAM, on Wednesday, 26th August 2020;

f) Alteration in the Articles of Association of the Company by inserting certain clauses of Investment Agreement executed on 21st January 2019, by and between lndorama Netherlands B.V. (INBV), Mr. 0. P. Lohia, Mr. Vishal Lohia, Mrs. Urmila Lohia, lndorama Ventures Public Company Limited and lndo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited, subject to approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 26th August 2020; and

g)In accordance with SEBI Circular dated 1ih May 2020, read with Circular dated 25th March 2020 granting relaxation from the provisions of Regulation 47 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the above Financial Results will not be advertised in the newspapers. However, the same will be available on Company's website athttp://www.indoramaindia.com/financialresults.php.

The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 12:00 Noon and concluded at 06:25 PM.

~TATEMENT OF A!'.D!'n:D STAT'DALONEANI) CONSOUI)f'J'El) HN1N<":fl1l. RESULT~ HHt Tl!E QUARTER AND FOR TliE YEAR ENDED 31 hJARCll 2021)

lnc,)mc fror..1 "J'{!r,m<,ri~ (11lK1 l1·r<."n>'

Total income i1+2)

Expcm;c:; ;~) Cv~t (>f l1l~!c:'1a/~ c•m~1:r;u:d ~l) f'urd1»<> o)f H<1;k-:n•tnd<: ~r.) Ch.in~~-~ in l.we111,n~"" r..[ fi11i~hr.d ;;;•.i•xl>. \~Jrk-m-rr-:>rre~~ :md ~t0t::k-m·trAdr. [di !.~mp!·;~~<: hcnefo~ n:pr.o-:.o.- frefrr nofc {

(e) Orhci e~perM:~ {refer n<)rc -<>

To1;1I api:n~e~ before di:prccilltion 11.nd amorti~;nion e:>:per'l!iC, finll.nce cos1~. forciitn cxch:.1nge fluctu~iiori lo~~/(g:.iin) :md exccp1ioual it<:1n~

J>rofil/(loss:) from -0pcf:Hiom; before deprcei;i1ioo and :.1morti~ation =pense, fin11n1:c costs, ford!,.rn exch;1ng<: fluctu;nfori lo1'~/(g;i.;11) and <:Xc;<:piorrnl item!> (:>-4)

Di:pr<:ci~ti'>:l rnd ~r:V.>r:i~~-:;011 expen~<: frefrr note ·I]

Fma!lt;t: cn~n' h•rr1Fn c>.dnmf.',r. fr1Cllll.t;:.n lo,~((g;t;,,)

Tow.I cxpcn:>e> before c:.;CqJtiona! items and 1ax (~+<>

ILmrn before cx.·c('pti 1111<.1 tru>. (3-9)

IT.,:-.c:-;.p•:nr.c

Df.i.-rn·o'l •11x r~['C!l$1;/(cgd1l1 lr.:for nr>tC ;: INetloi;s fot the pcriod(l2-13)

Od1cr.:om1m:l1en:'iive incom("

(i) hem~ ;l,~t '"'ill fl'.>f be (l..'(b~,ificd t<.> pwfo or k.·~~

(i~ :n<:ornr i>IX ~r-hfing !') 11<:rn< thi1t 1.<~!J r'!l'Jt br- rrd~~"ific1:'. to ['tnfu or h<> Torn! comprebemi·e inconlc fof the period (l4+ 15)

Paid up (''l"it;· <11'~ ,. c;•f'it.11 (fan: ,·.11u.:- v( I'. 11) e"ch) 01kr1·>p;:1)

L05& per shMe (face ,.,_!ue of :Z: II) each) (not :1nnunlised for thr. quartcr11) ;L) 1)~~1<: (tn {)

:t,; Diluted (int)

Notes:

Sutcme:nt of asscls and H:1hiliti.cs

P~rticubrs

A. Assets

(1) Non·current assets (a) Property, plant arid cquipml'nr frder nmc 8] (b) C;lpi!al work-in-progre:;:; ((.') In1a11gibl~~ :isst'ls (J) l;inarn.:ial ll!>StH (1) Investments (ii) Lo:.tns {iii) Otkrfi1unci:llasss('fS (e) Dcfrrrcd tax <> (net) !refer no:i: SJ (f) 1'on-current ta~ assets (net) (Jz) Other non-cmTcnt assets

(2) Current assets

{~) Im·cmories

(b) Fimncial ;1sst'l5 (i) ln'CS!rne1HS (i1) Tr.ui; rt'n'i";1.h('S (iii) Cash :rnd ca~h cqul'alcnts Total non-current assets (i.-) lh1ik halanccs other th:rn osh nul rn~h c(1uiv;ilrnt~ (") Othc( liu-'lnci;d aSSt'IS

(c) ( )rhcr cum'nt ils~ct:;

B. Equity and liabilities

(!) Equity

(a) E{1uitr sh:m· ci.pit;il Jn:fer note 5 and 6J 0)) Other l·quiry jrrfi.~r note 5 ;irnl 6J

(2) Non-current llabilitics

(:i) Flmncial Ji;1bilitics

(1) lforrnwings

(i1)

Otht:r fmancl:.l liabilitic; frcfcr note 8]

(b) ProYision~

(3) Current liabilities

(a) Fina11ci:ll li?.bilirics

(i) Borrowings Total current assets Total equity Total non-current liabilities

(ii) Trade p'1y:'lbks -wtal omst;mding dt11·s n( rnit'Hi cnrcquiscs :oind snull Ulli:rpnsts; and -lOh'tl 01ust;1nding dues of Cft'll:tors other thin micro c11tcrprlses an<> sndl

't1(~1vriscs

(iii) Other f:n;rncial liab!Etic::.. rl'fer note RJ (b) Other current li1ln!mcs

(c) Prm·i'>1ons

Asott 31 March 2020 As at 31 March 2019 As at 31 March 2020 Audited Audited Audited

lfJ.54 11.07

16.89 14.8+

853.40 1,037.78

l,483.50

16.99 1(,,99

27.S:l 3.11.02

Tot.! current liabilities

TOTAL EQUITY AND JJARll,TTTF.S

1,483.50

Standalone

Consolidated

702.73 7,19 0.1+

759.25

2A5

702.75 7.19 (l.H

1.(X'I 3.15 1.53 110.01

.).2-l 0.82 ?A6.11

3.35 1.53 I Hi.OJ 10.54 16.B9 852.40

25tl.5-I

l8.t63

250.5-i

J6tl.70 630,10

0.06 91A6

1~.50

4.SP.

1

).96

S9.-i5 ·l.97 53.56 5.83 2·f.l.63 552.45

0.38

0.06 9!A6 1}02 9.9() 4.88 260.77 630.69

1,590.23

1,483,09

26111 (8.6!>)

178.JJ

::!(il.11

(i'.'UO (39.Hi)

222.45

2·11.21 222.01

.)06.SO

22::2.00 .1(16.5()

22.:2-~ 27.53

244.24 351.02

92.87

292.1 j

n.R7

S-lr:A2

:L~S

S77.7.f

1.11

3.25 5-!8.4-5

99.24 109.15 57.10 910.0.l

1,104.78 1,590.23

tJS.!l4 11.66 86.8.9

99..?A W9.15 57.HI 910.06 1,483.09

Pruc1;cds from s,1lc of i1we~tments Prncc:e:d:' from sale of property, plant and l'<.]llipmcnt l11Yc~trr,cnt in subsi<> Other brnk b:1hncc:-1 not considi:rcd as ci.sh and cash ct1uivaknts !net] IntcrcEt n:ctiw:d Di,·idcnd rcc.:iYcd Net cash generated from investing activities [BJ C. C1sh flow from financing activities R(,p;t~'fficnr of non-curr<'nl' borrowings Proceeds fron1 non-current borrowings ~h1'nnl'nt 1n n1rn:nt borrowings fnetl P,1ymcnt o: lnse liabilities Pl.'occcds fron1 issut'. of shue cq)it:1l [including pren1iurn on ·allotment of 1.x1uity shares} Di"iJenJ paid I;inanct.' cost p;iid Net cash generated from financing activities [CJ Net incrcasc/(<> in cash and cash equivalents [A+B+C] Opening b~1hncc of cash and c:i.sh cquiYalents Closing balance of cash and cash equivalents

Intcrc::;t income ProYision for doubtful dc:bt~ and advances ProYision for insurance cbim and i1ncn.::t thucon Prcn·ision for Joubtful adrJnce;; to vendors Pro·ision for non-n10Ying inYcntory ProYision for contingencies LiabiliLit:~/provision~ no longer r<.:<.tulrcd, written hack :)urrcnder yauc of kcym1111 insur:rnct: wriltcn off Dcbr.:->/:1J,·:1nces written off l)iviJcnd inc1.)l11t Fair ,·ah.1,1tion of invc-slmcnls through profit and loss Opcntting loss hcforc working capital clrnngcs Adjusunents for xnovcment in: Ch:::ngcs in rradc rc:n:i·:1hlcs and other receivables Ch:i.ng~~ in financial JB$Cts-loans Ch:1ngn: iP other finilnC1'1l as-!-ct" ( :h:u1p.-.:~ in other asset!>

Ch.'.n_µ<.::> in nthi.:r financial liabiliti<:$ (:h,:ng.:,..; in other liflbilities Cash usc<> in operations before tax lnc(Jmt l'.lX.'S p:tid jnc-tJ Net cash used in operating activities [A] B. Cash flow frurn investing activities Purd·,,1se of propnry, pbnt and cquipn1ent jincluding capital aJvanC('S anJ creditors for