Indo Rama Synthetics India : Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit as on 30th June 2020 10-July-2020

07/14/2020 | 07:16am EDT

RECONCILIATION OF SHARE CAPITAL AUDIT - 30TH JUNE 2020

Scrip Code*

500207

NSE Symbol

INDORAMA

MSEI Symbol

ISIN

INE156A01020

Name of the company*

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited

Registered Office Address

Registered office address*

A-31, MIDC Industrial Area, Butibori, Nagpur-441122, Maharashtra

Registered office state*

Maharashtra

Registered office city*

Nagpur

Registered office district*

Nagpur

Registered office pin code*

441122

Registered office contact number*

ISD Code*

STD Code*

Number*

91

07104

663000

Registered office fax

07104

663200

Registered office country*

INDIA

Registered office website

www.indoramaindia.com

Registered office email

pawank.thakur@indorama-ind.com

Page 1 of 9

Correspondence Address

Same as above

Correspondence address

20th Floor, DLF Square, DLF Phase-II,NH-8,Gurugram-122002, Haryana

Correspondence state

Haryana

Correspondence city

Gurugram

Correspondence district

Gurugram

Correspondence pin code

122002

ISD Code

STD Code

Number

Correspondence contact number

91

0124

4997000

Correspondence fax

0124

4997070

Correspondence country

INDIA

Correspondence email

pawank.thakur@indorama-ind.com

Reporting quarter*

30-06-2020

Face value*

10

Stock Exchange Details :

Name of Stock Exchange

Listed

% of total issued

Capital

capital

BSE Ltd

261113151

100

Name of other stock exchanges where the company's

securities are listed

National Stock Exchange of India

261113151

100

Ltd(NSE)

Remarks

Page 2 of 9

Capital Details :

Number of shares

% Of total issued capital

Issued Capital*

261113151

Listed capital (BSE) (As per company records)*

261113151

100

Held in dematerialised form in CDSL*

6876832

2.63

Held in dematerialised form in NSDL*

253721026

97.17

Physical*

515293

0.2

Total no.of shares*

261113151

100

Reasons for difference if any, Between issued capital and listed capital*

0

Reasons for difference if any, Between issued capital and total number of shares*

0

Reasons for difference if any, Between listed capital and total number of shares*

0

Certifying the details of changes in share capital during the quarter under consideration as per Table below :

Whether changes during the quarter*

No

Register of members is updated*

Yes

If not, Updated upto which date

Reference of previous quarter with regards to excess dematerialised shares, If any.

Nil

Has the company resolved the matter (excess dematerialised shares mentioned above) in the current quarter?*

NA

If not, Reason why?

Page 3 of 9

Mentioned the total no. of requests, If any, confirmed after 21 days and the total no. of requests pending beyond 21 days with thereasons for delay

Total no. of demat requests

No. of requests*

No. of shares*

Reasons for delay

Confirmed after 21 days*

0

0

NA

Pending for more than 21 days*

0

0

NA

Remarks

Compliance Officer Details

Whether Compliance Officer appointed

Yes

Whether Qualified Company Secretary is Compliance Officer *

Yes

Name of the compliance officer*

Mr. Pawan Kumar Thakur

Date of Appointment

06-08-2019

Designation*

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Membership Nos

FCS-6474

Telephone no.*

0124-4997000

Fax no.

0124-4997070

E-mail id*

pawank.thakur@indorama-ind.com

Whether any change in Compliance Officer during the previous 2 quarters*

No

Whether the previous Compliance Officer was Qualified Company Secretary *

Page 4 of 9

Page 5 of 9

Details of Previous Compliance Officer

Previous Compliance Officer Name

Membership Nos

Date of Appointment

Date of Cessation

Page 6 of 9

Page 7 of 9

Certifying Auditor Details

CA/CS*

Company secretary

Name of certifying auditor*

Mr. Prakash Chander

Date of issue of report*

10-07-2020

Address*

A-9C, Kesho Ram Park, Uttam Nagar, New Delhi-110059

City*

Delhi

Pincode*

110059

Contact no.*

91-9891603636

Fax no.

-

Email

csprakash09@gmail.com

Membership no.*

8990

Firms registration number of audit firm

Name of the firm*

Prakash Chander & Associates

COP number*

18534

Page 8 of 9

Registrar and Share Transfer Agent Details

Appointment of common agency for share registry work*

Yes

Whether Registered with SEBI

Name of RTA

MCS Share Transfer Agent Limited

SEBI registration no.

INR000004108

Address

F-65, 1st Floor, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-I, New Delhi-

110020

State

Delhi

City

New Delhi

Pin Code

110020

Contact no.

011-41406149

Fax number of RTA

011-41709881

E-mail id

helpdeskdelhi@mcsregistrar.com

Website Address

www.mcsregistrars.com

Whether any change in Registrar and Share Transfer Agents *

No

Previous Registrar and Share Transfer Agents Name

Date of Cessation

Any other detail that the auditor may like to provide. (e.g. BIFR company,

delisting from SE)

Page 9 of 9

Disclaimer

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 11:15:05 UTC
