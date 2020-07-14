Indo Rama Synthetics India : Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit as on 30th June 2020 10-July-2020

|
|
|
RECONCILIATION OF SHARE CAPITAL AUDIT - 30TH JUNE 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scrip Code*
|
|
|
500207
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NSE Symbol
|
|
|
INDORAMA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MSEI Symbol
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ISIN
|
|
|
INE156A01020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of the company*
|
|
|
Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Registered Office Address
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Registered office address*
|
|
|
A-31, MIDC Industrial Area, Butibori, Nagpur-441122, Maharashtra
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Registered office state*
|
|
|
Maharashtra
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Registered office city*
|
|
|
Nagpur
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Registered office district*
|
|
|
Nagpur
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Registered office pin code*
|
|
|
441122
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Registered office contact number*
|
|
ISD Code*
|
STD Code*
|
Number*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
07104
|
663000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Registered office fax
|
|
|
|
07104
|
663200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Registered office country*
|
|
|
INDIA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Registered office website
|
|
|
www.indoramaindia.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Registered office email
|
|
|
pawank.thakur@indorama-ind.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Correspondence Address
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same as above
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Correspondence address
|
|
20th Floor, DLF Square, DLF Phase-II,NH-8,Gurugram-122002, Haryana
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Correspondence state
|
|
Haryana
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Correspondence city
|
|
Gurugram
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Correspondence district
|
|
Gurugram
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Correspondence pin code
|
|
122002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ISD Code
|
|
|
|
STD Code
|
|
|
Number
|
|
|
|
Correspondence contact number
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
|
0124
|
|
|
|
4997000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Correspondence fax
|
|
|
|
|
|
0124
|
|
|
|
4997070
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Correspondence country
|
|
INDIA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Correspondence email
|
|
pawank.thakur@indorama-ind.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reporting quarter*
|
|
30-06-2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Face value*
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock Exchange Details :
|
|
|
|
Name of Stock Exchange
|
|
|
Listed
|
|
|
% of total issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BSE Ltd
|
|
|
261113151
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
Name of other stock exchanges where the company's
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
securities are listed
|
|
|
|
National Stock Exchange of India
|
|
|
261113151
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ltd(NSE)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remarks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Details :
|
|
Number of shares
|
% Of total issued capital
|
|
|
|
Issued Capital*
|
261113151
|
|
|
|
|
Listed capital (BSE) (As per company records)*
|
261113151
|
100
|
|
|
|
Held in dematerialised form in CDSL*
|
6876832
|
2.63
|
|
|
|
Held in dematerialised form in NSDL*
|
253721026
|
97.17
|
|
|
|
Physical*
|
515293
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
Total no.of shares*
|
261113151
|
100
|
|
|
|
Reasons for difference if any, Between issued capital and listed capital*
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
Reasons for difference if any, Between issued capital and total number of shares*
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
Reasons for difference if any, Between listed capital and total number of shares*
|
0
|
|
|
|
Certifying the details of changes in share capital during the quarter under consideration as per Table below :
|
|
Whether changes during the quarter*
|
No
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Register of members is updated*
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
If not, Updated upto which date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reference of previous quarter with regards to excess dematerialised shares, If any.
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Has the company resolved the matter (excess dematerialised shares mentioned above) in the current quarter?*
|
|
NA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
If not, Reason why?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mentioned the total no. of requests, If any, confirmed after 21 days and the total no. of requests pending beyond 21 days with thereasons for delay
|
|
Total no. of demat requests
|
|
No. of requests*
|
No. of shares*
|
Reasons for delay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Confirmed after 21 days*
|
|
0
|
0
|
NA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pending for more than 21 days*
|
|
0
|
0
|
NA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remarks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compliance Officer Details
|
|
Whether Compliance Officer appointed
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether Qualified Company Secretary is Compliance Officer *
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of the compliance officer*
|
|
|
Mr. Pawan Kumar Thakur
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Appointment
|
|
|
06-08-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Designation*
|
|
|
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Membership Nos
|
|
|
FCS-6474
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Telephone no.*
|
|
|
0124-4997000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fax no.
|
|
|
0124-4997070
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E-mail id*
|
|
|
pawank.thakur@indorama-ind.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether any change in Compliance Officer during the previous 2 quarters*
|
|
|
No
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether the previous Compliance Officer was Qualified Company Secretary *
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Details of Previous Compliance Officer
Previous Compliance Officer Name
Membership Nos
Date of Appointment
Date of Cessation
|
|
Certifying Auditor Details
|
|
|
|
CA/CS*
|
|
Company secretary
|
|
|
|
Name of certifying auditor*
|
|
Mr. Prakash Chander
|
|
|
|
Date of issue of report*
|
|
10-07-2020
|
|
|
|
Address*
|
|
A-9C, Kesho Ram Park, Uttam Nagar, New Delhi-110059
|
|
|
|
City*
|
|
Delhi
|
|
|
|
Pincode*
|
|
110059
|
|
|
|
Contact no.*
|
|
91-9891603636
|
|
|
|
Fax no.
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Email
|
|
csprakash09@gmail.com
|
|
|
|
Membership no.*
|
|
8990
|
|
|
|
Firms registration number of audit firm
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of the firm*
|
|
Prakash Chander & Associates
|
|
|
|
COP number*
|
|
18534
|
|
|
Registrar and Share Transfer Agent Details
|
|
Appointment of common agency for share registry work*
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether Registered with SEBI
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of RTA
|
|
|
MCS Share Transfer Agent Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SEBI registration no.
|
|
|
INR000004108
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Address
|
|
|
F-65, 1st Floor, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-I, New Delhi-
|
|
|
|
|
110020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
State
|
|
|
Delhi
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
City
|
|
|
New Delhi
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pin Code
|
|
|
110020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contact no.
|
|
|
011-41406149
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fax number of RTA
|
|
|
011-41709881
|
|
|
|
|
|
E-mail id
|
|
|
helpdeskdelhi@mcsregistrar.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
Website Address
|
|
|
www.mcsregistrars.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether any change in Registrar and Share Transfer Agents *
|
|
|
No
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Previous Registrar and Share Transfer Agents Name
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Cessation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Any other detail that the auditor may like to provide. (e.g. BIFR company,
|
|
|
|
|
|
delisting from SE)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 11:15:05 UTC