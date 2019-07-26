Indochine Mining : Corporate Update - Supreme Court Appeal & Sponsorship of Enga Mioks Rugby League Team

Indochine is an exploration and development company that, pending renewal of the Exploration Licence, is seeking to advance the +2 Moz Mt Kare Au - Ag Project in Papua New Guinea (PNG) to a development decision.

CORPORATE UPDATE

Supreme Court Appeal

Sponsorship of Enga Mioks Rugby League Team

Indochine Mining Limited (Subject to Deed of Company Arrangement) ("Indochine" "Company) is pleased to provide the following update:

Supreme Court Appeal

As announced on 21 February 2019, Summit Development Limited (Summit) a wholly owned subsidiary of Indochine, lodged an appeal (Appeal) on 10 July 2018 in the Supreme Court of Papua New Guinea against the judgement of Her Honour Justice Nablu upholding the Minister for Mining's decision not to renew Summit's application lodged on 28 July 2014 for an extension of Exploration Licence EL 1093 (EL 1093).

The Appeal was heard on 26 February 2019 by a three judge bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Justices Batari, Dingake and Miviri, with J. Batari as the Chairman of the bench.

The Court reserved its decision and the date of the decision is yet to be advised. The advice from our lawyers is that the length of time in providing a decision is not unusual and that nothing should be inferred from it.

Until the judgement is delivered, the Minister for Mining, the Mineral Resources Authority and other defendants are precluded from taking any action under the Orders for Stay granted by the Supreme Court on 16 July 2018.

No new license in respect of Mt Kare will be granted to Summit or to any other party before the judgement is delivered.

We will provide further update once the judgement is delivered.

Sponsorship of Enga Mioks

Summit is pleased to advise that it has agreed to sponsor the Enga Provincial Rugby League team, the Enga Mioks (Enga Mioks).