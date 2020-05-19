Indochine Mining : Extension of time to hold 2020 Annual General Meeting

kpmg
Company Announcement
To Shareholders
18 May 2020
Dear Sir / Madam
Indochine Mining Limited (Subject to Deed of Company Arrangement) ("the Company")
ACN 141 677 385
The Company wishes to advise that the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) has granted the Company a further extension of time to hold the Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the financial year ending 30 June 2019.
The Company is required to hold the AGM prior to 30 November each year. The second extension granted by ASIC on 14 May 2020 allows the Company to convene the AGM by 30 November 2020.
The reason for seeking the further extension of time to hold the AGM was necessitated by:
-
The Company is in external administration.
-
The global Covid19 pandemic has caused delivery of the determination from the PNG Supreme Court of Appeal on the Minister for Mining's decision not to renew Summit Development Limited application for an extension of Exploration Licence EL1093 to be further delayed as the Courts resumed operations on 11 May 2020 on a restricted and staggered manner as laid down in NJSS Protocol No 2 of 2020.
We are advised that normal Court listings have subsequently been delayed until at least June 2020.
-
The proponent of the DOCA is willing to fund only one (1) shareholders' meeting to deal with matters relating to AGM as well as for the shareholder approval for the issue of 10 million shares and 10 million options to the proponent of the DOCA after the status of the Company's main asset is resolved.
Company Announcement
Indochine Mining Limited (Subject to Deed of Company Arrangement)
ACN 141 677 385 (the Company) 18 May 2020
Shareholders will be advised of the relevant details of the AGM as soon as possible and, in any event will be provided with 28 days' notice.
If you have any questions regarding the above, please contact Hendrik De Wet of this office on 08 9278 2067
Yours faithfully
Indochine Mining Limited
Martin Jones
Deed Administrator
Encl
Indochine Mining Limited ACN 141 677 385
Subsection 250P(2) Corporations Act - Extension of time to hold AGM
We refer to the application made by Indochine Mining Limited (Company) dated 12 April 2020 (Application) requesting that the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) grant a further extension of time to hold an AGM for the financial year ended 30 June 2020. A previous extension to 31 May 2020 was granted by ASIC on 4 December 2019.
Under section 250P of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act), ASIC may extend the period for a Company to hold an AGM required by section 250N of the Act. ASIC has considered the information provided by the Company in the Application and further submissions dated 22 April 2020 and provides an additional extension of 6 months to 30 November 2020 within which the Company must hold its AGM.
The following conditions are imposed under subsection 250P(4) of the Act:
-
The Company must make an announcement to ASX Limited ACN 008
624 691 concerning ASIC's approval by 5:00pm Australian Eastern
Standard Time on 18 May 2020, providing a summary of the need for an extension of time, and stating the date to which the extension has been granted; and
-
The Company must have adequate arrangements in place to answer, within a reasonable period of time and without charge, any reasonable questions asked by a member of the Company about the extension of time.
Pursuant to subsection 250P(3) of the Act, the Company must hold its AGM by the extended date and comply with the above conditions.
If you wish to discuss this matter, please contact Jessie Schreiber on (07) 3867 4977.
Yours faithfully
Jessie Schreiber
As a delegate of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission
