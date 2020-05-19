Indochine Mining : Extension of time to hold 2020 Annual General Meeting

kpmg

Company Announcement

To Shareholders

18 May 2020

Dear Sir / Madam

Indochine Mining Limited (Subject to Deed of Company Arrangement) ("the Company")

ACN 141 677 385

The Company wishes to advise that the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) has granted the Company a further extension of time to hold the Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the financial year ending 30 June 2019.

The Company is required to hold the AGM prior to 30 November each year. The second extension granted by ASIC on 14 May 2020 allows the Company to convene the AGM by 30 November 2020.

The reason for seeking the further extension of time to hold the AGM was necessitated by: