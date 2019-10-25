Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesia 2019 budget deficit to widen to up to 2.2% amid pressure on revenue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/25/2019 | 05:41am EDT
Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong talks with Indonesia's President Joko Widodo and Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati prior to the session 3 on women's workforce participation, future of work, and ageing societies at the G20 Summit

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's fiscal deficit in 2019 is seen widening to around 2.0%-2.2% of gross domestic product (GDP), a finance ministry official said on Friday, instead of the 1.93% forecast earlier as the government struggles to collect revenues.

Luky Alfirman, the head of the department in charge of deficit financing, said markets should not worry about the health of the budget, stressing that government spending would still be used in a "counter cyclical fashion, but prudently".

There would not be any budget cut for productive spending, but some operational allocations may be slashed, Alfirman said in a news conference, without providing details.

Officials at the ministry had hinted that they prefer to widen the deficit to support Southeast Asia's largest economy, instead of cutting spending, amid what Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati called "huge pressure" on revenue collection.

Indonesia's economic growth is expected to slow for the first time in four years in 2019, to 5.1%, from 5.2% last year, due to weak investment and falling exports. The revenue target in the 2019 budget was set with a growth target of 5.3%.

Alfirman declined to say how much more the government would look to raise in the bond market to finance the deficit.

On Friday, his department announced Indonesia had raised $2.1 billion equivalent from sale of euro- and U.S. dollar-denominated bonds. Settlement for the transactions is set for October 30.

The Asian Development Bank on Friday separately said it has approved a $500 million loan for Indonesia to improve fiscal management and the quality of public spending in healthcare, education, social protection and infrastructure.

The government projection of a fiscal deficit of 1.76% of GDP for 2020 is unchanged, Alfirman said.

(Reporting by Tabita Diela; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk & Simon Cameron-Moore)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:19aBritain's mobile operators team up to tackle rural 'not spots'
RE
06:18aWhich HBO subscribers will get HBO Max at no extra charge?
RE
06:16aEUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR CLIM : The European Union, Iceland and Norway agree to deepen their cooperation in climate action
PU
06:12aOil prices steady, on track for large weekly gain
RE
06:05aDWS cuts no-deal Brexit probability, says 'no Brexit' has become more likely
RE
06:05aBank of Southern California, N.A. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
SE
06:03aBrazil brewer Ambev posts 9.7% drop in third-quarter profit
RE
06:00aDebenhams appoints chairman, investors lend support through Christmas
RE
05:59aUK stats office reports error in public finances data
RE
05:56aNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : China's Innovation Index is 212.0, Technological Innovation Ability Reaches a New Level in 2018
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : Tesla's difficult path to profit in six charts
2Renault looks for new partners, third quarter revenue falls
3Oil declines, ending three-day rally as growth concerns return
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Lowers 2019 Ebitda Guidance; 3Q Net Profit Leapt
5KERING : Gucci's Troubles Cool Off Growth -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group