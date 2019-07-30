Indonesia 2Q Foreign Direct Investment $7.0 Billion vs. $7.1 Billion Year Ago

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

Foreign direct investment in Indonesia slipped to $7.0 billion in the second quarter, from $7.1 billion a year earlier, the official investment board said Tuesday.

FDI in the first quarter was $7.2 billion, data from the board showed.

Singapore remained the largest source of FDI during the April-June period this year, with $1.7 billion in investments. Japan and China followed, with $1.2 billion and $1.1 billion, respectively.

Investment by domestic investors rose 19% on-year to IDR95.6 trillion in the second quarter, it said.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com