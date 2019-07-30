Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesia 2Q Foreign Direct Investment $7.0 Billion vs. $7.1 Billion Year Ago

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 01:08am EDT

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

Foreign direct investment in Indonesia slipped to $7.0 billion in the second quarter, from $7.1 billion a year earlier, the official investment board said Tuesday.

FDI in the first quarter was $7.2 billion, data from the board showed.

Singapore remained the largest source of FDI during the April-June period this year, with $1.7 billion in investments. Japan and China followed, with $1.2 billion and $1.1 billion, respectively.

Investment by domestic investors rose 19% on-year to IDR95.6 trillion in the second quarter, it said.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:08aIndonesia 2Q Foreign Direct Investment $7.0 Billion vs. $7.1 Billion Year Ago
DJ
12:57aBOJ hints at more easing if inflation sputters, keeps policy steady
RE
12:54aAsia stocks gain ahead of Fed, pound pressured by fresh Brexit pain
RE
12:53aBOJ hints at more easing if inflation sputters, keeps policy steady
RE
12:53aBank of Japan hints at more easing if inflation sputters, keeps policy steady
RE
12:52aOil prices rise amid expectations that U.S. Fed will cut rates
RE
12:51aAs trade war bites, China's factories set for third month of shrinking activity - Reuters poll
RE
12:19aSOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCKS : Philippines skids as investors book profits in heavyweights
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : LSE shares hit record high as investors cheer $27 billion Refinitiv bid
2Oil prices rise amid expectations that U.S. Fed will cut rates
3BEYOND MEAT INC : Beyond Meat shares crumble on stock offering surprise, demand for meatless burgers soars
4NUTRIEN LTD : NUTRIEN : misses profit estimates, cuts forecast on trade war, weather
5SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Grant Thornton to quit as Sports Direct auditor ov..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group