Indonesia 4Q GDP +5.18% on Year; Market Expected +5.15% -- Update

By I Made Sentana and Deden Sudrajat



JAKARTA--Indonesia's economy expanded by 5.18% in the last quarter of 2018, picking up slightly from 5.17% in the third quarter, the official Central Statistics Agency said Wednesday.

Sequentially, Southeast Asia's largest economy contracted 1.69% in the fourth quarter after growing by 3.09% in the July-September period.

The median forecast of 10 economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal was for 5.15% year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter, and 1.70% quarter-on-quarter contraction.

For the entire year, the nation's economic growth was 5.17%, compared with 5.07% in 2017, and short of the government's target of 5.4%.

"Such economic growth was quite good amid slowing economic growth globally," the agency's chairman Suharyanto said.

Benign inflation last year helped preserve household purchasing power, he said, despite Bank Indonesia raising the interest rate.

Bank Indonesia last year raised interest rates six times by a total 1.75 percentage point to stem the rupiah's fall and rein in the country's current-account deficit.

Household consumption, which contributes more than 50% to the economic growth, grew 5.08% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier.

The government's spending expanded by 4.56% from a year earlier, investment gained by 6.01%.

Meanwhile, exports rose by 4.33% during the fourth quarter from a year earlier. But, the growth was outpaced by a 7.10% rise in imports.

