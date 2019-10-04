Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Indonesia Adds Value to Mining Industry, Invests in Downstream Processing Facilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 12:31am EDT

PT Borneo Alumina Indonesia appoints Black & Veatch as a technical consultant to lead alumina refinery project

Creating mining and minerals processing infrastructure to increase Indonesia’s mineral value while strengthening downstream processing capabilities has been at the core of the Indonesian mining authority and mineral export laws since 2009.

PT Borneo Alumina Indonesia has appointed a Black & Veatch-led Project Management Consortium (PMC) to develop one such processing facility, the first of its kind in Indonesia. Black & Veatch provides engineering solutions to power sector clients in Indonesia through PT Bina Viktori Indonesia (PT BVI).

The West Kalimantan facility will feature a 1 Million Tonne Per Annum (MTPA) smelter-grade alumina refinery, a 2x40,000 Normal cubic meter per hour (Nm3/hr) coal gasification plant and a 3x25 megawatt (MW) coal-fired power plant.

“Developing the downstream mineral processing industry will expand the Indonesian economy and create jobs. Black & Veatch is ready to leverage our global expertise across business units to support as PMC overseeing our client’s Chinese Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor to ensure that the client realizes the quality, safety and value they are seeking,” said Jim Spenceley, Senior Vice President, Mining, Black & Veatch.

As the consortium leader, Black & Veatch will perform design review, equipment inspections, and provide power and coal gasification subject matter expertise. Consortium partners Progesys will be managing the alumina refinery process design scope, while Jaya CM will be supporting the project with site construction engineers and inspectors.

Progesys is a minerals industry engineering company based in Canada. Jaya CM is an Indonesian construction management company.

As the project consultant, the consortium is responsible for evaluating engineering, procurement and construction bids and reviewing design engineering. The consortium will monitor major equipment supply and conduct factory acceptance tests. It will also oversee site construction and commissioning.

Black & Veatch's knowledge of international and country-specific engineering codes and standards, and contract structures systematically mitigates project cost and schedule risks. By serving as the interface between different engineering standards, Black & Veatch offers clients assurance that EPC contractors deliver on specific project commitments cost effectively.

Black & Veatch has supported clients worldwide on various infrastructure deployments by tapping into engineering innovation to address technical complexities in heavy industries like mining.

Click here to download a supporting image.

Editor’s Notes:

  • Black & Veatch employs more than 100 professionals in Jakarta, Indonesia. It is currently working as EPC contractor for more than 4.5 gigawatts of conventional power generation projects in Indonesia.
  • Since 1969, Black & Veatch has undertaken nearly 100 power, water and oil and gas projects across 24 provinces throughout Indonesia. In power generation alone, the company has contributed almost 15,000 MW of installed capacity throughout the country.

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is an employee-owned, global leader in building critical human infrastructure in Energy, Water, Telecommunications and Government Services. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people in over 100 countries through consulting, engineering, construction, operations and program management. Our revenues in 2018 were US$3.5 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and in social media.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:00aJSC HALYK BANK : Pricing announcement
EQ
01:57aWIRECARD : and Libra Internet Bank team up with Rakuten Viber to bring instant messenger payments to millions of Eastern European consumers
PU
01:47a3P LEARNING : 4 Mistakes Teachers Make When Tracking Student Progress
PU
01:45aRhoVac's  attending investor relation events and partnering meetings during October - November 2019
AQ
01:35aEVOTEC : Reaches milestone in integrated drug discovery and development partnership with aeovian
EQ
01:34aAIRBUS : U.S. Pompeo says will talk to EU over tariffs - La Stampa
RE
01:32aPANORO ENERGY : announces substantial oil discovery in Hibiscus Updip sidetrack
AQ
01:31aBW OFFSHORE : Hibiscus reserve estimates raised after successful completion of drilling operations
AQ
01:31aNOTIFICATION ACCORDING TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 5 AND 6 OF THE SECURITIES MARKET ACT : BlackRock Inc.'s holding in Metso
GL
01:25aARYZTA : announces binding offer to sell the majority of its Picard stake for total consideration of EUR 156m
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero
3Oil ends little changed after touching near two-month lows
4Planes, cheese, whisky and wine on U.S. tariff target list
5RÉMY COINTREAU : NEW TARIFFS ON EU FOOD WILL BOOST PRICES, COST U.S. JOBS: industry
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group