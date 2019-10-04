Indonesia Adds Value to Mining Industry, Invests in Downstream Processing Facilities

PT Borneo Alumina Indonesia appoints Black & Veatch as a technical consultant to lead alumina refinery project

Creating mining and minerals processing infrastructure to increase Indonesia’s mineral value while strengthening downstream processing capabilities has been at the core of the Indonesian mining authority and mineral export laws since 2009.

PT Borneo Alumina Indonesia has appointed a Black & Veatch-led Project Management Consortium (PMC) to develop one such processing facility, the first of its kind in Indonesia. Black & Veatch provides engineering solutions to power sector clients in Indonesia through PT Bina Viktori Indonesia (PT BVI).

The West Kalimantan facility will feature a 1 Million Tonne Per Annum (MTPA) smelter-grade alumina refinery, a 2x40,000 Normal cubic meter per hour (Nm3/hr) coal gasification plant and a 3x25 megawatt (MW) coal-fired power plant.

“Developing the downstream mineral processing industry will expand the Indonesian economy and create jobs. Black & Veatch is ready to leverage our global expertise across business units to support as PMC overseeing our client’s Chinese Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor to ensure that the client realizes the quality, safety and value they are seeking,” said Jim Spenceley, Senior Vice President, Mining, Black & Veatch.

As the consortium leader, Black & Veatch will perform design review, equipment inspections, and provide power and coal gasification subject matter expertise. Consortium partners Progesys will be managing the alumina refinery process design scope, while Jaya CM will be supporting the project with site construction engineers and inspectors.

Progesys is a minerals industry engineering company based in Canada. Jaya CM is an Indonesian construction management company.

As the project consultant, the consortium is responsible for evaluating engineering, procurement and construction bids and reviewing design engineering. The consortium will monitor major equipment supply and conduct factory acceptance tests. It will also oversee site construction and commissioning.

Black & Veatch's knowledge of international and country-specific engineering codes and standards, and contract structures systematically mitigates project cost and schedule risks. By serving as the interface between different engineering standards, Black & Veatch offers clients assurance that EPC contractors deliver on specific project commitments cost effectively.

Black & Veatch has supported clients worldwide on various infrastructure deployments by tapping into engineering innovation to address technical complexities in heavy industries like mining.

Black & Veatch employs more than 100 professionals in Jakarta, Indonesia. It is currently working as EPC contractor for more than 4.5 gigawatts of conventional power generation projects in Indonesia.

Since 1969, Black & Veatch has undertaken nearly 100 power, water and oil and gas projects across 24 provinces throughout Indonesia. In power generation alone, the company has contributed almost 15,000 MW of installed capacity throughout the country.

Black & Veatch is an employee-owned, global leader in building critical human infrastructure in Energy, Water, Telecommunications and Government Services. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people in over 100 countries through consulting, engineering, construction, operations and program management. Our revenues in 2018 were US$3.5 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and in social media.

