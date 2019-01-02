Indonesia Annual CPI Eased in December but Beat Forecasts -- Update

By I Made Sentana and Deden Sudrajat

JAKARTA--Indonesia's annual inflation rate slowed slightly in December, but accelerated on a monthly basis on increased spending for holiday celebrations, the official Central Statistics Agency said Wednesday. Both figures beat forecasts.

On an annual basis, the consumer price index fell to 3.13% from 3.23% in November, but sequentially the CPI rose to 0.62% from 0.27%, the official Central Statistics Agency said Wednesday.

The median inflation-rate forecast of 10 economists polled by The Wall Street Journal was 3.02% year over year and 0.51% sequentially.

Bank Indonesia had set a year-end inflation target range of 2.5% to 4.5% for 2018.

Basic food prices rose by 1.45% from a month earlier and transportation costs increased by 1.28%, the agency said Wednesday.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food prices and those regulated by the government, accelerated to 3.07% year over year from 3.03% in November, the agency said.

