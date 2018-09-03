Indonesia Aug Inflation Inches Up, Stoked by Rupiah's Weakness

By I Made Sentana and Deden Sudrajat



JAKARTA--Indonesia's inflation in August edged higher to 3.20% compared with a year ago, from 3.18% in July, as prices were stoked by the rupiah's recent weakness.

Sequentially, prices of goods and services dropped 0.05% after rising 0.28% in July, as prices of basic food commodities and clothing fell after the Muslim festivities in early July, the official Central Statistics Agency said Monday.

The median forecast of 10 economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal was for the consumer price index to rise 3.32% from a year ago, and 0.06% from a month earlier.

The prices of basic food commodities, which include rice, various spices, and meats, fell 1.10% in August from July, while clothing costs dropped 0.07%.

Education costs rose 1.03% from a month earlier due to the start of new academic year, the agency said.

Core inflation, which excludes the volatile food prices and those regulated by the government, accelerated to 2.90% from 2.87% in July, likely due to the rupiah's weakness. The currency has depreciated by about 8% against the dollar so far this year.

Although inflation remained under control in August, Bank Indonesia will likely maintain its tight monetary stance to defend the rupiah, which Monday continued to fall to its lowest levels since September 2015.

