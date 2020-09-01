Indonesia August inflation eases to 1.32% year-on-year, new 20-year low

The August annual inflation rate was the slowest since May 2000, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, and compared with 1.40% expected in a Reuters poll. The rate in July was 1.54%.

The inflation rate has stayed below the central bank's target range of 2%-4% for three months due to reduced economic activity.

The annual core inflation rate was 2.03% in August, a touch below the 2.07% in July and roughly in line with the poll's 2.00% forecast.

