Indonesia August inflation picks up, stays within central bank target

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.49% in August from a year earlier, compared with 3.32% in July. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 3.54%.

Bank Indonesia targets inflation in a range of 2.5%-4.5% this year.

The acceleration was due to drought driving up prices of food and rising gold prices, Suhariyanto, head of the statistics bureau, told a news conference.

On a monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.12% last month.

The annual core inflation rate, which strips out government-controlled and volatile food prices, accelerated to 3.30% in August from 3.18%. The poll had expected a 3.17% rate.

