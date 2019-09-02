Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesia August inflation picks up, stays within central bank target

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 12:25am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A labourer pushes sacks of clothes and material through a market in Jakarta, Indonesia

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual inflation rate accelerated in August to the highest since December 2017, but remained within the central bank's target range and close to expectations, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.49% in August from a year earlier, compared with 3.32% in July. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 3.54%.

Bank Indonesia targets inflation in a range of 2.5%-4.5% this year.

The acceleration was due to drought driving up prices of food and rising gold prices, Suhariyanto, head of the statistics bureau, told a news conference.

On a monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.12% last month.

The annual core inflation rate, which strips out government-controlled and volatile food prices, accelerated to 3.30% in August from 3.18%. The poll had expected a 3.17% rate.

(Reporting Nilufar Rizki and Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.25% 1525.111 Delayed Quote.18.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:10aYen rises, yuan pares losses as Sino-U.S. tariffs kick in
RE
01:01aYen rises, yuan pares losses as Sino-U.S. tariffs kick in
RE
12:57aTSEC TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Foreign investors oversold NT$8.37 billion Aug. 26~Aug. 30, 2019; UNITECH PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD CORP. most overbought, INNOLUX CORPORATION most oversold
PU
12:25aIndonesia August inflation picks up, stays within central bank target
RE
12:18aAsian factories lashed by trade wars, slowing demand in August
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:02aSoutheast Asian stock fall as China, U.S. start new round of tariffs; Singapore drags
RE
09/01Oil falls as U.S., China add more tariffs in trade war
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CLINIGEN GROUP PLC : CLINIGEN : Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with CHEPLAPHARM to Distribute Etopopho..
2Oil falls as U.S., China add more tariffs in trade war
3ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : GENENTECH : Presents Positive Phase III Study Results for One-dose Xofluza (Baloxavir Mar..
4AROUNDTOWN SA : AROUNDTOWN : TLG Immobilien weighs Aroundtown merger after buying 1 billion euros stake
5CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group