Indonesia, Australia sign economic partnership on trade and investment

Indonesian Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita and Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham signed the deal at a Jakarta hotel after the countries had been in talks since early in the decade, with diplomatic tension occasionally stalling the process.

"Following the signing... Indonesia and Australia will work on an expedited ratification process towards the entry into force of the agreement, so that businesses from both economies can reap the benefits of the agreement," a joint statement said.

The Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement will eliminate all Australian tariffs on imports from Indonesia, while 94 percent of Indonesian tariffs will be gradually removed, it said.

