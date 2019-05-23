Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesia: Continued Fiscal Reforms Support Faster Growth and Poverty Reduction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 03:28pm EDT

WASHINGTON D.C., May 23, 2019 - The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved a US$1 billion loan in support of fiscal reforms, that will help the Government of Indonesia achieve its economic development and poverty reduction goals.

The loan, the third in the Indonesia Fiscal Reform Development Policy Loan series, focuses on fiscal reforms implemented in 2018 and 2019.

'Previous fiscal reforms undertaken by the government have already helped revenue performance, improved the quality of spending, and promoted the introduction of innovative financing. Building on these achievements, Indonesia is taking steps to further strengthen revenue performance and spending quality to ensure all Indonesians receive high quality services,' said Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Minister of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia.

The loan will also assist government reconstruction efforts following the natural disasters in the second half of 2018, which have inflicted large economic costs. Further, the loan recognizes Indonesia's continued sound macroeconomic management in the context of global financial volatility in 2018.

This financing centers on reforms in three key areas of fiscal policy: (i) to improve spending quality through better spending composition, budget execution and efficiency of spending; (ii) to strengthen revenue administration by increasing tax administration efficiency, also compliance and audit capability, and reduce the cost of paying taxes; and (iii) to enhance tax policy by increasing revenue potential and the economic efficiency of tax policy.

'This important operation supports the Government's continued efforts to reform its fiscal sector by collecting more and spending better, which in turn will allow the country to invest more in human capital and infrastructure,' said Rodrigo A. Chaves, World Bank Country Director for Indonesia and Timor-Leste. 'Such investments will contribute to more sustainable growth and job creation, to further reduce inequality and poverty in Indonesia.'

World Bank's support for fiscal reforms in Indonesia is a key component of the World Bank Group's Country Partnership Framework, which focuses on government priorities that have transformational impacts.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 19:27:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:19pFed officials say trade tensions could threaten growth
RE
09:19pTrump touts farm aid package to offset trade war woes
RE
09:18pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09:08pTSX falls 1.00 percent to 16,164.61
RE
09:07pWall St. falls on trade fears, technology the biggest drag
RE
09:07pBrazil says China cleared six more meat exporting plants
RE
09:07pTrump administration announces $16 billion farm aid plan to offset trade war losses
RE
09:05pUS-based Artist Dr. Yuhua Shouzhi Wang Art Exhibition in Shanghai Exhibition Center Sends Shock Waves Through the Art World
SE
09:02pDollar retreats on rising expectations of a rate cut
RE
08:58pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Donald J. Trump Will Always Support America's Farmers
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. lawmakers want to help rural telecoms replace Huawei, ZTE equipment
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Germany's struggling car industry won't see significant rebound - Ifo
3CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : Casino shares suspended, boss under pressure to restructure
4Oil plummets, on track for biggest weekly drop in 2019
5MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : shareholder wants Madame Tussauds owner to go private

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About