Indonesia Feb CPI +2.57% on Year; +2.66% Expected

02/28/2019 | 09:51pm EST

By I Made Sentana and Deden Sudrajat

JAKARTA---Indonesia's consumer price inflation ebbed to 2.57% year-on-year in February from 2.82% in January, the official Central Statistics Agency said Friday.

Sequentially, prices of goods and services fell 0.08% after rising 0.25% in January as prices of basic food commodities fell 1.11%, it said.

The median forecast of 10 economists polled by The Wall Street Journal was for 2.66% year-on-year inflation and 0.03% month-on-month.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food prices and price of electricity and some fuels determined by the government was steady at 3.06% year-on-year.

The relatively low inflation could allows Bank Indonesia to keep interest rates unchanged for now.

President Joko Widodo, who is seeking another five-year term in an election next month, has been striving to bring down inflation to below 4% by the end of his current term.

The central bank is targeting inflation between 2.5%-4.5% this year.

Write to I Made Sentana at i-made.sentana@wsj.com

