Indonesia February inflation picks up, but remains within central bank target range

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.98% in February from a year earlier, above the 2.86% analysts had expected in a Reuters poll and January's 2.68%. The bureau uses 2018 as its base year for the calculation of the CPI.

On a monthly basis, the CPI increased 0.28% as prices of garlic, chili and chicken rose.

The February annual core inflation rate, which excludes government-controlled and more volatile prices, was 2.79%, below the poll's prediction of 2.85%.

