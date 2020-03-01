Log in
Indonesia February inflation picks up, but remains within central bank target range

03/01/2020 | 11:30pm EST
Indonesian rupiahs are seen at a stall during a transaction at a traditional market in Jakarta

Indonesia's annual inflation rate quickened more than expected in February, but remained within the central bank's target range of 2% to 4%, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.98% in February from a year earlier, above the 2.86% analysts had expected in a Reuters poll and January's 2.68%. The bureau uses 2018 as its base year for the calculation of the CPI.

On a monthly basis, the CPI increased 0.28% as prices of garlic, chili and chicken rose.

The February annual core inflation rate, which excludes government-controlled and more volatile prices, was 2.79%, below the poll's prediction of 2.85%.

(Reporting by Tabita Diela and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

